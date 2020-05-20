Data from a small early-stage safety test of Moderna Inc.’s experimental COVID-19 vaccine do not provide the critical data needed to assess its efficacy, Stat News reported Tuesday, citing experts.

The news publication report https://bit.ly/36kKerh downgraded the shares of the Cambridge, Massachusetts-based biotech and erased the modest gains in the benchmark S&P 500 index.

Moderna said Monday that the vaccine candidate, the first to be tested in the United States, produced protective antibodies in a small group of healthy volunteers.

The news, while based on initial data from just eight people and not intended to assess the efficacy of the vaccine, nonetheless pushed Moderna’s shares up 20% on Monday, and also pushed markets higher. spacious.

Moderna later announced a stock sale that could raise around $ 1.5 billion, sending the stock lower early on Tuesday.

Stat quoted health experts as saying that Moderna had not provided enough data in its press release to judge the vaccine candidate.

Stat’s problems include:

lack of data on drug responses from other study participants of 45 subjects Lack of information on the ages of the eight subjects whose antibodies were tested, an important question given that the virus is particularly lethal for older people. Comments from the modern United States government partner on the vaccine, the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. The data is based on early responses to the vaccine, making it unclear how long any immunity from the vaccine could last.

Moderna did not immediately respond to .’ request for comment.

Moderna did not immediately respond to .' request for comment.

The company's shares closed 10.4% at $ 71.67.