Shadows and lights of the Middle Ages

One of the consequences of the pandemic we are experiencing is the growing interest in the past, mainly in the medieval past. An era that is identified with a dark period, marked by barbarism and disease. I myself wrote a text about the Black Death a year ago, motivated by the climate of uncertainty that we lived through during the first weeks of confinement in Spain.

Since then, comparisons between the current situation and the Middle Ages have been constant, and not always to the benefit of the Middle Ages. Over the past year many authors, including established writers such as Mario Vargas Llosa, have wondered if the Covid 19 pandemic could mean a return to medieval times (sic). Others have considered quarantine a medieval solution, in the most pejorative sense of the word. And there are those who have not hesitated to relate the end of the pandemic to a rebirth, making a somewhat simplistic analogy with the chronology that marks the end of the Middle Ages.

A dark age?

This time, a complex historiographic construction that spans about a thousand years, began to be gestated in the speeches of the intellectuals of the fourteenth century. The best known case is that of Petrarch, who coined the term dark years to define the contrast between classical antiquity and later centuries, in which men of genius were “surrounded by darkness and dense gloom.”

Portrait of Francesco Petrarca. Oratory of Saint George, Padua. Wikimedia Commons ” src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/WFCKX2f62Zj8z.S4J0NkOw–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTkwOC42NjY2NjY2NjY2NjY2/https://s.yimg.com/uu/api/res/1.2/t6xNxFWEEOSktfIMZzS9aQ–~B/aD0xMzYzO3c9MTQ0MDthcHBpZD15dGFjaHlvbg–/https://media.zenfs.com/es/the_conversation_espa_a/908b39504bc11c8d30f80fa184f75f1e” class=”caas-img”/>

Portrait of Francesco Petrarca. Oratory of Saint George, Padua. Wikimedia Commons

A century later, in 1469, the Italian bishop Giovanni Andrea dei Bussi mentioned for the first time in a letter the existence of a half tempest, corresponding to the time elapsed between the fall of the Roman Empire and the fifteenth century. That is, the time when Italian humanists like him or like Flavio Biondo, Leonardo Bruni or Lorenzo Valla, were trying to recover the spirit of the ancient world and claiming the classical languages, mainly Latin.

As Julio Valdeón affirmed, this new concept had, in this sense, a fundamentally philological nature. The idea of ​​a medieval world began to be generated, as we can see, in the fourteenth and fifteenth centuries, but its use crystallized in the seventeenth with the publication of Historia medii aevi a temporibus Constantini Magni ad Constantinopolim a Turcis captam by Cristóbal Cellarius.

Read more

The invention of the middle ages

The Middle Ages continues to be a time stigmatized and related to symbols that go beyond the purely philological. In addition to the examples cited about the pandemic, there are also a large number of common places such as religious fanaticism, persecutions, famines and savage wars. The most common prejudices can be summed up in the famous phrase from the film Pulp Fiction in which a liberated Marcellus Wallace promises a medieval treatment to his torturer, Zed (if you do not remember the scene, watch it, it is explicit, but it has its grace).

What has happened then between the emergence of the concept and our days?

The intellectuals of modernity were not, in truth, particularly kind to this period. In the sixteenth and seventeenth centuries, the medieval concept was established as a long intermediate stage, and was generally treated with some disdain. But without a doubt it was the century of lights that cast the most darkness over these thousand years of history.

Voltaire, who is in every self-respecting criticism, affirmed in his Essay on the Customs and the Spirit of the Nations that in the times that followed the death of Charlemagne, Europe was mired in chaos in which the power could hardly stand out. stronger and in which the two central elements of enlightened thought were missing: reason and courage.

The French philosopher forgot in his assessment a very long tradition of scholasticism and debate, from Pedro Abelardo and Anselmo de Canterbury to Juan Duns Escoto or Guillermo de Ockham, which already awakened the secular spirit in their contemporaries.

The light of the middle ages

The Middle Ages was a time of remarkable expansion. Between the 10th and 13th centuries, new lands were plowed and countless villages and new population centers were founded. The diet varied considerably thanks to technical advances in agriculture and livestock, which facilitated population growth and greater longevity. Technology evolved rapidly: the moldboard plow, the front yoke, calculation and navigation instruments, surgical instruments, artillery, the modernization of mills and wheels or blast furnaces are just some of the fundamental inventions of the time. .

Allegory of good government by Ambrogio Lorenzetti. Communal Palace of Siena. First half of the 14th century. This set of paintings (Allegory of good and bad government) shows the complex image of politics that existed at the time. Wikimedia Commons ” src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/tE1pSOEaEvu43iVxoHAc6g–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTQzNA–/https://s.yimg.com/uu/api/res/1.2/aGCux6CjUgPS_IqDrEkAPQ–~B/aD02NTE7dz0xNDQwO2FwcGlkPXl0YWNoeW9u/https://media.zenfs.com/es/the_conversation_espa_a/7ecdc1e82d958e15c1810fadaefa86b2″ class=”caas-img”/>

Allegory of good government by Ambrogio Lorenzetti. Communal Palace of Siena. First half of the 14th century. This set of paintings (Allegory of good and bad government) shows the complex image of politics that existed at the time. Wikimedia Commons

Taking into account these advances, it is understandable that the Middle Ages were also the time in which the urban world developed most decisively and all that this entails: the emergence of the bourgeoisie, the growth of commercial and transport networks, or the constant succession of protest movements, such as the Jacquerie or the Ciompi revolt, in which its protagonists aspired to put an end to the abuses of the nobility and to achieve greater participation in political life.

In this increasingly territorialized world, the diplomatic and negotiation culture also developed; It was the time of the first great voyages, the development of the book industry, the consolidation of many of the languages ​​we use today, and the emergence of universities, to name just a few luminous aspects.

The Middle Ages university, Bologna classrooms. Liber ethicorum des Henricus de Alemannia (Laurentius de Voltolina) S. XIV. Wikimedia Commons ” src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/Q1hOFDR6bTdYEWdUPo5gew–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTc3NS4zMzMzMzMzMzMzMzM0/https://s.yimg.com/uu/api/res/1.2/PvvL.AGS8gPOWYGmnPPJ1A–~B/aD0xMTYzO3c9MTQ0MDthcHBpZD15dGFjaHlvbg–/https://media.zenfs.com/es/the_conversation_espa_a/2bafb580ea9cf33e546ba1a14d02b1be” class=”caas-img”/>

The university middle ages, classrooms of Bologna. Liber ethicorum des Henricus de Alemannia (Laurentius de Voltolina) S. XIV. Wikimedia Commons

Romantic recovery

In the 19th century, which historians traditionally call “the century of history”, the medieval past once again occupied a central space in political and intellectual debates at the hand of romanticism and nationalism.

This interest, reflected in the historical narrative, in the Gothic novel or in nationalist discourses of all kinds, will continue to be very present in our contemporary world. The topoi and previous prejudices coexist with a long tradition of serious and academic research on this period.

The Middle Ages have the same chiaroscuro as any other time inhabited by our species. At this point it is inevitable to wonder what future observers will think about inaction in the face of climate change, denialism or pseudosciences. Hopefully by now they don’t think that ours was something medieval.

This article was originally published on The Conversation. Read the original.

Pedro Martínez García does not receive a salary, nor does he carry out consulting work, nor does he own shares, nor does he receive financing from any company or organization that may benefit from this article, and he has declared that he lacks relevant links beyond the academic position mentioned.