Shadowmap, the free app that helps you find the shadow

The user can enter their city and select the time of day to know in real time which areas will have shade

It was originally designed to find out which places have natural lighting to choose a home or plan where to place solar panels

After the arrival of intense heat in most of Spain, map applications also have an alternative that can mitigate high temperatures and escape the scorching sun. Is about Shadowmap, an app that helps its users find which streets will be shaded according to the time of day.

Shadowmap is designed with the aim of “helping humans find the sun,” according to its creators on its website. For it visualize sunny and shady areas through interactive 3D maps.

In the app, the user can enter their city and select the time of day to know in real time if a certain area such as a street will have direct sun or not. In addition, Shadowmap shows where the shadow is progressing.

The application, which is available both through the web and for iOS and Android mobiles, allows to accurately estimate shady areas both in the shadow of city buildings and in natural environments.

Originally, Shadowmap, created in Austria, was intended to find out which areas have natural lighting to help organize photo shoots, choose a home, play sports or plan where to place solar panels or an urban garden. Now, in addition, it allows users to organize their route avoiding sun exposure.