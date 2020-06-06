It joins the list of delays in response to the situation in the United States.

After the delay in the PlayStation 5 event in response to the situation in the United StatesThe same mechanics have not been made to wait in other companies. It is the turn of Blizzard, which has already announced the cancellation of Blizzard with this year due to coronavirus, and who has now decided to postpone the live show that he had planned for day 9 on World of Warcraft: Shadowlands.

An event to be broadcast through YouTube and Twitch with the aim of showing a preview of the content that has been working and that many expected to get the announcement of its release date. Through their social networks, the official account of the video game has left your reason for decision and he has confirmed that there will be new details about it soon: It is time to listen to messages more important than ours.

World of Warcraft: Shadowlands had been presented a few months ago, with spectacular kinematics, after numerous speculations and leaks. The expansion focused on explore new territories as she faced the fearsome dangers unleashed by Sylvanas Windrunner after assaulting the Lich King and causing utter chaos in Azeroth. Now we will have to wait a while, not yet defined, until the final details of the title are known.

So far it has been known that World of Warcraft: Shadowlands will add controller support, including the Xbox Adaptive Controller, and that it will bring greater ethnic diversity to the gaming universe. Some lucky veterans They have been able to test it already in its closed beta and many others, which already are being echoed in the tweet responses, they are still waiting to know more about the expected expansion.

