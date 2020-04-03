It’s not just fans who are looking for all kinds of entertainment in these confined times. Among the professionals trying to combat boredom is David F. Sandberg (‘Shazam!’), Who in a return to his film roots has made a horror short titled Shadowed. If the short film is really terrifying or they can’t check it out below.

Starring Lotta Losten, actress, wife and regular creative partner of Sandberg, the story shows a woman who discovers that something very strange happens with the shadows at home. Needless to say, soon I miss him becoming dangerous …

This is nothing new for Sandberg and Losten, who have already made various horror shorts. For example ‘Lights Out’, a short film winner of several festivals that the Swedish director ended up turning into a film in 2016 with ‘Never turn off the light’.

