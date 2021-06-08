Shadow Work Guide – What Is the Spiritual Meaning of Shadow Work?

Shadow work is in this season, babe, but guess what — it never left! If you’ve been seeing this phrase all over your Instagram feed or weekly horoscopes but don’t know quite what it means, hello, I am here to help. Shadow work is the magickal tool that every esoteric bad bitch needs in their practice. Here’s the rundown on what exactly shadow work is, why you absolutely must try it, and how to get started with it.

So, what is shadow work?

Shadow work is introspection made spiritual. It’s a method of uncovering what psychology daddy Carl Jung called the shadow, or the “unknown dark side of the personality.” Sexxxy! Your “shadow” is the part of yourself you reject or disown, either consciously or not. It’s like realizing that the one person who annoys you most in the world … is actually yourself!

One of the ways that your shadow self shows up is when you project your insecurities onto others, and then see these as deficiencies in someone else. Like if you’re annoyed by your coworker who always vents to you about their roomie drama and never asks you any questions about your own life, maybe you’re subconsciously aware that you can be a tad self-centered yourself.

How do I do shadow work?

A big part of shadow work is owning your “shadow self,” whether that’s through ritual, journaling, tarot, meditation, hypnotherapy, talking to a therapist, or a combo of all of the above. Your “shadow” may be the judgmental part of yourself, or the really insecure part of yourself, or the part of yourself that just won’t shut up. However it presents, your shadow is the part of yourself you really wish wasn’t there.

Shadow work is a process of inner alchemy in which you bring those unwanted parts to the surface to purify, heal, and integrate into yourself. Your shadow isn’t something to be ashamed of or something to hate. It simply points to where you have work to do, and where you gotta give yourself more love. And who couldn’t use more self-compassion and self-support right now ?!

Shadow work exercises

If you’re ready to be your fullest, most powerful, bad witch self, read on for some simple exercises you can do to begin diving into the wild, wild, world of shadow work.

Meet your shadow.

First, you’ll want to you to really know your shadow. Schedule some time where you can be by yourself alone and uninterrupted for at least 10-20 minutes. Do whatever you like to make this feel like a ritual: Make some tea, light some incense, take deep breaths. Get comfy, and when you feel ready, grab a pen and paper. Now, think about the person who annoys you most in the world. Write a list of all the things they do that rub you the wrong way. Be honest. When you’re done, reread your list. Voila — you’ve just met your shadow!

Meditate with your shadow.

Now, it’s time to love your shadow. One way you can do this is through personifying your shadow and meeting with them in meditation.

Again, find a quiet place where you can be alone and uninterrupted — this time, for at least 20-30 minutes. Find a comfortable position, either sitting up or laying down. Get into an effortless rhythm of inhaling and exhaling, deeply and slowly. With each inhale, feel yourself bathed in white healing light. Know that you are protected, and if you feel the need to come out of your meditation, you can simply open your eyes. When you’re ready, mentally ask that your shadow be brought forth.

If you’re having trouble ~ connecting ~, think of one of the qualities on your list that you have the most trouble accepting in yourself. Imagine it as a monster, an alien, a vampire, or a separate (sexy?) Version of yourself. When you have this image in your mind, invite your shadow in! Feel them sitting before you. Mentally offer them some tea or a pastry. And then talk to them. Ask them what they want you to know. You may get a response, or you may simply have a feeling.

If you don’t feel anything at first, that’s okay! You can tell your shadow whatever you want, without pressure. Maybe your shadow is the child version of yourself, who just wants to be loved for their brattiness and for being headstrong. In your meditation, you can hug them and tell them that there’s nothing wrong with being the way they are.

When you’re ready to end your meditation, thank your shadow for leading you back into yourself. Connect with your breath again, and feel that healing white light washing over you. When you’re ready, open your eyes. Take some time to journal about whatever came up. If you’re feeling weird, you may want to take child’s pose for a while: Press your forehead and the crown of your head into the earth, and picture yourself sending any excess energy back into the ground.

Write your shadow a letter.

One of my favorite practices is writing my shadow a letter and then letting that bitch BURN. Just like the other two exercises, begin by finding a comfortable environment where you’ll remain undisturbed. Then, grab a pen and paper. Address your shadow in the opening, and then let it know everything you feel. Tell it how much you hate it, or how much you secretly love the pain it causes you. Let it know why it’s time to work on healing, and how you’re doing this. There’s no “right” or “wrong” way to write this letter.

When you’re done, thank your shadow. Ask that it continue to teach you and help you learn more about yourself. Sign your letter, rip it up, and then burn it over a pot of water, a fire-safe bowl, or even a cauldron, if you have one. As the paper transforms into ash, feel yourself changing from the inside out alongside it.

Affirm your power.

One last way to practice shadow work is by affirming your power to do the work. Affirmations help reprogram your subconscious with more supportive beliefs. You can write your own, or use one the following for inspo. Try saying each affirmation three times as you gaze at your non-dominant eye in the mirror (if you’re right handed, that’s your left eye, or vice versa); this is your “receptive” eye, and you want to receive the affirmations. Plus, it’s way easier to gaze at one eye than both. You can also make your affirmations your phone background, write them on a sticky note and place them on your mirror, or whatever else calls to you.

Shadow work affirmations

Here are some shadow work affirmations I like, but feel free to write your own!

I transmute my shadow and integrate all aspects of myself. I am grounded in my power, guided by all aspects of my truth. I am a bad b * tch, I am a powerful witch, and I own all parts of who I am. I honor and love my shadow, I honor and love my fullest self.My shadow is just a part of myself that needs extra love and healing.As I heal my shadow and integrate it into light, I heal my heart and dive deeper into love .

