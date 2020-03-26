One of the announcements that the Nintendo Direct Mini has left us is the release date of Fantastic Four: Shadow of Doom, the third and last DLC of Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order that since right now, it is available. As usual, this content will be available to those who have the season pass of the title. Along with the arrival of the DLC, we also have an update to your version 4.0.0, which brings interesting news such as the addition of new sets for superheroes and villains, new story mode and the level limit has been raised to 300 for our characters.

The most fantastic family returns in Fantastic Four: Shadow of Doom

As its own name says, the players of the title will be able to enjoy the most iconic family of the House of Ideas, yes, we are talking about The Fantastic Four, who star in this new content focused on them and their fight to stop one of the villains par excellence of the Marvel Universe: Doctor Doom. For it, Mr. Fantastic, The Invisible Woman, Human Torch and The Thing are added as playable characters and they take center stage in the new story mode from Fantastic Four: Shadow of Doom, which includes both new enemies and scenarios.

Below you can see the trailer published in the last broadcast of the Nintendo Direct Mini:

