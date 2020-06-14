It’s been a few months since Nigthdive Studios announced Shadow Man Remastered, a game that represents the return of a true Nintendo 64 classic. As is customary with announcements of this kind, we all wondered what this game would look like in 2020, especially after seeing the phrase «referential images, these do not represent the final result of the product »in the trailer that accompanied the ad.

This question has remained partly answered thanks to the premiere of the game’s first official teaser trailer. One in which we notice the absence of this phrase and in which despite being an alpha version, we can see part of the real aspect of the game.

If you are very young or did not have the opportunity to enjoy a Nintendo 64, you should know that just over twenty years have passed since the release of the original Shadow Man. This new version not only seeks to bring back an old glory, but includes visual enhancements thanks to the use of KEX engine and content that was originally discarded (perhaps due to the limitations of the time).

In the story we will play Michael Le Roi, a former literature student who keeps voodoo’s darkest secrets thanks to a voodoo priestess named Mama Nettie. This priestess saved our protagonist from dying long ago, so in order to pay off his debt and save the world, he will have to travel to a plane known as « The Dead Zone » and fight against a group of serial killers known as « The Five ».

