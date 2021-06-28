Shadow here, scanned there: artificial intelligence revolutionizes the beauty industry

Estée Lauder, L’Oréal and Procter & Gamble, three of the large companies in the beauty sector, are clearly betting on the artificial intelligence to give consumers a more personalized service and to the letter.

This is highlighted by the analysts of Singular Bank, who add that technology is driving the sector and changing its future. “Gone are the times of simply cleaning, toning and hydrating. Now we are looking to scan the skin to find the perfect makeup or detect black spots with mobile applications ”, say the aforementioned experts.

SECTOR IN CLEAR EXPANSION

According to a report by Allied Market Research, the beauty sector had a global value of 380,000 million dollars in 2019 and is expected to reach 463,500 million in 2027. A growth that will come from the hand of increased use of cosmetics among men for their daily routines, change in lifestyles and use of augmented reality.

In addition, the sale of cosmetics is being favored by the social media, where ‘influencers’ with millions of followers show complex makeup and in which selfies have a great role.

CHINA, A KEY MARKET

Within this industry, Singular Bank analysts highlight China, “A market historically interested in skin care and that in recent years has become the second largest in the world, with a 12.7% share of global sales, only behind the United States”.

Two thirds of sales in the Asian country come from beauty products, although treatments considered luxury (personalized therapies for each client) are progressing at a higher rate, these experts highlight based on data provided by Euromonitor and JP Morgan.

Likewise, it should be noted that the e-commerce in China it is playing a leading role, bringing together millions of consumers from outside the big cities.

RISE OF HIGH-END BRANDS

Although its weight is less, the high-end segment is the one that shows the fastest expansion, especially in the United States and China. “Only in 2019, the luxury cosmetics market registered an increase of 12.650 million dollars, a figure that anticipates a sustained increase until 2025,” they explain from Singular Bank.

Thus, the skin care, one of the most expensive and most research-accurate services, has a high brand loyaltyas customers are often loyal to the products they know and trust. “With the generation of ‘millennials’ aging and with the use of makeup as a tool to recruit new customers in skin care items, experts believe that the growth of this trend towards prestigious brands will consolidate” .

MACHINES TO SCAN THE SKIN AND SIMULATE MAKE-UP

Among the examples of the use of technology to retain consumers in such a competitive market, Singular Bank mentions Lancôme, a subsidiary of L’Oréal, which uses a machine (‘Opens Overlay ‘) to scan the skin and find the ideal color. In this way, your customers can have a la carte makeup prepared in the same store thanks to an algorithm that finds the perfect shade from thousands of options.

The Gallic beauty giant was also made with ModiFace, an augmented reality company to simulate makeup results, hairstyles and skin treatments based on photos or videos.

For its part, the Japanese Shiseido launched a few months ago ‘Optune’, a machine that eliminates the need to choose skin care products. An application analyzes the skin and selects the best mixture and quantity of product for each user. Also, when the customer’s items are about to run out, new ones are automatically ordered.