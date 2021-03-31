Shadow and Bone has a new trailer released by Netflix

Netflix releases new trailer for Shadow and Bone and shows more about this incredible adaptation that everyone is waiting for

Netflix has launched another trailer from Shadow and Bone to fuel the excitement and anticipation behind one of the most important shows of the moment. After the success of Fate: The Winx Saga and The Witcher, Netflix you will surely again have great success with Shadow and Bone. It doesn’t hurt that the series is based on Leigh Bardugo’s best-selling trilogy of juvenile novels, Grisha. Also this first season of Shadow and Bone will combine the first and second books of Bardugo.

What is it about?

Shadow and Bone takes place in a world ravaged by war and threatened by the Shadow Fold expansion, a dark world full of monsters. The soldier and orphan Alina starkov discovers an extraordinary power that could be the key to saving his country. Training as part of an elite army of magical soldiers, she struggles to hone her powers and differentiate between allies and enemies. Jessie Mei Li, plays Alina, Ben Barnes plays General Kirigan, Archie Renaux is Malyen Oretsev and the rest of the cast is completed by Amita Suman, Kit Young and Freddy Carter.

The new trailer

The new trailer focuses on Alina’s powers, as we get a new look at her abilities and her attempts to master them. The creative team behind Shadow and Bone has done a great job of making it look fantastic, and Mei Li also brings out some moves that are reminiscent of Wanda maximoff to show them. On the other hand, the trailer It gives audiences clues about the love triangle of loving him or hating him on the show.

Shadow and Bone

The new series of Netflix It is one of the most anticipated programs of the year. Showrunner Eric Heisserer has shown that he can create great genre movies like Lights Out, Arrival and Bird Box, and hopefully he can add that same talent to a bigger television. Heisserer has previously stated that he has already outlined a three-season arc, so it seems likely that we will have more of the Grishaverse after this long-awaited first season.

Premiere

Shadow and Bone will be available in Netflix April 23th. Check out the new trailer below and the official synopsis.

Based on Leigh Bardugo’s best-selling worldwide Grishaverse novels, Shadow and Bone, finds us in a war-torn world where humble soldier and orphan Alina Starkov has just unleashed extraordinary power that could be the key to liberate your country. With the monstrous threat of the Shadow Fold looming, Alina is ripped from all she knows to train as part of an elite army of magical soldiers known as Grisha. But as he struggles to hone his power; discover that allies and enemies can be the same and that nothing in this luxurious world is what it seems. Dangerous forces are at play, including a crew of charismatic criminals; and it will take more than magic to survive. ” This magnificent programming will star Jessie Mei Li (Alina Starkov), Archie Renaux (Malyen Oretsev), Freddy Carter (Kaz Brekker), Amita Suman (Inej), Kit Young (Jesper Fahey).