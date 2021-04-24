‘Shadow and bone’, a usable fantastic rehash

VOD news brings you the best releases of the week on Netflix, HBO, Amazon Prime Video … And no, Shadow and bone is not the best of the week, but it is the best headline, image and development left me, so … I explain.

Netflix once again stands out at the top of the rebound section, but with a premiere that this time is theirs: Shadow and Bone, a new youth fantasy series that, however, is just one of the many that the platform this week.

Indeed, Shadow and bone is Netflix’s umpteenth attempt to put out a fantastic series that attracts attention. The problem is the usual one: either they get a mediocre and badly spun production like The Witcher, or they derive in juvenile material that stinks like a mess from the first chapter, see Damn. Shadow and bone is one of the latter, but it saves the guy thanks to a staging that is quite visually neat and generally entertaining. We accept octopus.

The story of Shadow and Bone, yes, is the one told a thousand and one times: a young orphan with a hard life, who has always been despised for being different, seeks her place in the world … to realize that she is actually the chosen one to save that world that has treated her so badly. Shadow and bone is undoubtedly a rehash that has emerged from youth literature, whose artistic design is reminiscent of La Materia Dark, with touches of medieval, Victorian aesthetics … even imperial Russia. But it shows, that it is not little.

On the other hand, Netflix releases the movie this week Stowaway, one of those that fell from theaters and that the company has made a checkbook blow for distribution in these parts and that without being anything of the other world, is well carried out. But make no mistake, because Stowaway is, above all, a human drama, not an adventure.

More exclusive content:

Zero (T1). “A shy teenager capable of turning invisible must control his power to help protect his neighborhood while putting his artistic dreams aside.”

Chadwick Boseman: Portrait of an Artist. “Writers, directors and actors participate in a conversation about the extraordinary artistic process of Chadwick Boseman.”

In Search of Sheela. “The press and fans await Ma Anand Sheela when the famous ex-speaker from Rajneesh commune returns to India decades later to give interviews.”

Tell me when you. “Will interrupts his boring life in Los Angeles to make his grandfather’s last wish come true: visit the most iconic places in Mexico City and fall in love.”

HOMUNCULUS. “The true and the unreal are confused when an amnesic vagrant awakens from medical treatment with the ability to see people’s deepest traumas.”

Izzy and the koalas (T2). “Young koala keeper Izzy and her family rescue these adorable creatures and help them return safely to the forests of Magnetic Island in Australia.”

Life in Full Color, with David Attenborough (T1). “Wild animals use color to survive and thrive, and this docuseries uses innovative technology to explore nature from a new perspective.”

Luis Miguel – The series (T2). “This series tells the story of the Mexican singer Luis Miguel, a superstar in Latin America and the rest of the world for decades.”

Enter catalog:

Andrea Camilleri: The master without rules Bar Giuseppe With the world on his back With the sun in his eyes Dafne On tiptoe The mayor fisherman Free to Play Il padre d’Italia Laura’s wedding

The big Wall

The law of number one The children of the Madness in the Desert singing contest My name is Libero Peepli Live Rosso Mille Miglia A whole day ahead A house in the heart Vis a vis (T5) Zum zum zum Perfume Imaginary Museum “Time Warp”

Heroes: Silence and rock & roll

Let’s fight the ghosts (S1)

We continue the weekly review with HBO, which premieres a couple of series, the new season of another and the chapters of which it is still on air. But if one must be highlighted, it cannot be other than …

Mare Of Easttown is this week’s hot plate on HBO, a new original series stars Oscar-winning Kate Winslet (Titanic, The Reader) in which she plays a detective trying to solve a mysterious murder case in a small Pennsylvania town. The cast is completed, among others, Guy Pearce (Memento, The Time Machine) and Evan Peters (American Horror Story, X-Men: Apocalypse).

More exclusive content:

Welcome to Utmark (T1). «A sheep is injured. A dog is on the loose. A woman leaves her husband. Thus begins a chain of vengeful acts involving an entire town. ”

The godfather of harlem (T2). «Series that recreates the story of the infamous criminal Bumpy Johnson. In the early sixties, after serving a ten-year prison sentence, Bumpy finds the neighborhood he governed in chaos. ”

New chapters:

All American (T3) Batwoman (T2) Blessed Patience (T2) Charmed (T3) Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist (T2) Legacies (T3) Manifest (T3) Mayans MC (T3) Snowfall (T4) Supergirl (T6) The Nevers ( T1)

Enter catalog:

Eternite

The endless story

LEGO DC: Shazam! Magic and monsters

Amazon Prime Video rests this week, although only in terms of exclusive content, although it releases a Spanish film that… for you if you want it. Take a better look at what goes into the catalog.

More exclusive content:

The summer that we live. 1998. Isabel, a journalism student, begins her internship in the newspaper of a small Galician coastal town to finish her degree. The position assigned to her is the last one she expected: the writing and management of the obituaries that arrive at the newsroom. ”

New chapters:

Tell me how it happened (T21) Invincible (T1) HAMPA Ladies (T2)

Enter catalog:

The Edge of Truth Secret Love (Complete Series) Coriolanus Nanny’s Diary Fun in the Forest Two Bullets Dossier K. The Butterfly Effect 2 The Incredible Transparent Man The Boss The Hunchback of Notre Dame Eliminators In Darkness Escaping Tel Aviv Inazuma Eleven (T3) Inspector Lindholm The decision (In the name of love) The doctor from Brest The daughter of my best friend The time for revenge The reader Little Hero and the magical amulets Black butterfly

NOS4A2 (T2) Rosario (Complete series) Sandokan (T1) Blood, sweat and tears

Spider-Man: A New Universe

Strike Force (T1-T4) An Unexpected Day Vikings (T6)

And we end with Disney +, which this week says goodbye to Falcon and the Winter Soldier with a whale documentary and a new series of children’s sports improvement in the key of comedy.

More exclusive content:

The secrets of the whales (T1). “The Secrets of the Whales will immerse viewers at the epicenter of whale culture to bring to light this mysterious and precious world.”

We are the best: a new era(T1). “Today in Minnesota, the Patos have grown from a disparate rookie team to a super competitive youth hockey organization.”

New chapters:

The Mister (S1) Falcon and the Winter Soldier (S1) The Simpsons (S21)

Enter catalog:

9-1-1: Lone Star (T1) Empty Man Favorite Ready Player Lone