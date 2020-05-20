         Shade Launcher, a minimalist interface for your mobile with the style of Android Q

That your mobile has a design for the interface does not imply that you have to use it by obligation, that you can always change the launcher. And if you need one lightweight, resource-efficient and stay online from Android ‘stock’ There is Shade Launcher, an app that provides customization, simplicity and attractiveness with the style of Android Q.

There is no type of application that allows you to customize any Android to the extreme than a launcher. Designed as an application launcher (hence its name), and capable of changing the appearance of any device, there are launchers of all types and styles. From those intended to mimic the appearance of another mobile to the most minimalist, developed to consume the least amount of resources. Our protagonist is one of the latter since Shade Launcher makes minimalism his main weapon. And without losing any customization settings along the way.

Shade Launcher offers a certain air to Google Pixel

The developer of Shade Launcher is well known for other adaptations of the Pixel launcher: Rootless Launcher. Designed to adapt to any Android the more or less pure Android style, and including in the interface different key customization options, with Shade Launcher you have a good way to get the look of Android Q on your mobile without having to update it. Always saving the distances since the interface only personalizes the aesthetic aspect of the phone, nothing more.

Shade Launcher is a commitment to a clean, stock and minimalist interface that adapts the ‘stock’ launcher to other devices. And the novelty is that the developer has relied on Android Q for the new version of the app, with all that this entails: supports adaptive icons, includes the ‘At a glance’ widget from the Google Pixel, allows the activation of the Google news feed (Discover, an added app is required) and avoids superfluous configurations.

Despite the fact that the application is minimalist that does not imply that it runs away from all the settings since you can customize Shade Launcher to a great extent. It allows the icon pack installation, you can select the application grid (desktop and app drawer, up to 6×6), it is possible to change the accent color of the menus and also the style of the search widget, whenever you want to anchor it to the desktop.

The app is ad-free, lacks shopping, and all source code is accessible on the developer’s GitHub. It works very well, brings a ‘pure’ style to the mobile and it is very light: Shade Launcher is more than recommended. You can download it from the following link.

