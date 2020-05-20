Many friends and colleagues of Shad Gaspard reacted to his death

Wrestling Planet | Shad Gaspard: The world of wrestling reacts to his death

Today is a sad day for wrestling. since the death of the former WWE superstar, Shad Gaspard, who disappeared when he went swimming with his son to the beach of Venice Beach. During the rescue, Shad’s son and group of people were rescued, however the rescue team failed to reach Shad.

Unfortunately, when the team managed to rescue Gaspard’s son, they heard him say they save their son’s life first. Later, another wave covered the former superstar and was not seen in the area.

The world of wrestling reacts to the death of Shad Gaspard. Many friends and colleagues of Shad Gaspard shared their grief over the loss of Gaspard.

Chris Masters

One of his close friends Chris Masters, who tried to make a rescue to find his friend posted:

The way you’d greet all your friends with the biggest bear hugs, smiles, and laughs. pic.twitter.com/Dn8H4EsI6X – Chris Masters (@ChrisAdonis) May 20, 2020

Tommy Dreamer

Another who shared costumes with Gaspard was Tommy Dreamer who, during his stay in WWE, made friends with the former Cryme Time member.

You are The Ultimate Father # RIPSHAD pic.twitter.com/8NA69UG2HJ – Tommy Dreamer (@THETOMMYDREAMER) May 20, 2020

John Morrison

I’m still in shock about it. Standing on the beach remembering times we spent with Shad- it hit me how many lives he’s affected with his constant positive energy. Is there anything more important than creating happiness? https://t.co/zADZ8IoEHR – John Morrison (@TheRealMorrison) May 20, 2020

Taya Valkyrie

💔 @Shadbeast pic.twitter.com/hFdZBkR0SG – Wera Loca (@TheTayaValkyrie) May 20, 2020

Santana and Ortiz

Speechless……….. Rest in eternal peace, Shad. #Hero

No words… Sleep in eternal peace, Shad. #Hero 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/Tqpzfg8cSm – Proud & Powerful🇵🇷 (@Santana_Proud) May 20, 2020

Cody

I never had the pleasure of meeting Shad too well personally, but I had the opportunity to fight him countless times. He was more than motivated and, like a giant, he always took precautions to protect people in the ring. I am saddened by his passing, his last moments were as a hero.

Never got the pleasure to know Shad too well personally, but I did have the opportunity to wrestle him countless times. He was beyond motivated and as a giant, took precautions to protect folks in the ring. I’m saddened by his passing, his last moments were as an undeniable hero. pic.twitter.com/D8K5NpDxzb – Cody (@CodyRhodes) May 20, 2020

Mistery King

So devastated and heartbroken! Praying for you and your family.

Triple H

I join fans around the world when we remember Shad Gaspard as a beloved artist and a loving father. In absolutely tragic circumstances, please keep your loved ones in your thoughts. I join fans around the world as we remember Shad Gaspard as a beloved performer and a caring father. In absolutely tragic circumstances, please keep his loved ones in your thoughts. https://t.co/JibfmJJMcC — Triple H (@TripleH) May 20, 2020

From the team of Wrestling planet, we want to send our condolences to all the family, friends and acquaintances of Shad Gaspard for receiving this bad news. Shad he went about performing an act like a hero for his son, saving his life. Rest in peace, Shad Gaspard.

