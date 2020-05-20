UNITED STATES.- Los Angeles authorities confirmed the death of Shad Gaspard, a former WWE wrestler, who was missing after being dragged by the waves of the sea on a Venice Beach beach last Sunday, May 17.

#PierIC at 2:19 AM @lacolifeguards @LACOFD @LAPDHQ respond to #VenicePier to a report of a body along the shoreline that matches the description of Sunday’s missing swimmer. Crews on-scene extricate from the water and transfer to @lacountymec pic.twitter.com/b5xYmCOBkj – LACoFD Lifeguards (@LACoLifeguards) May 20, 2020

“The body found matches the description of the missing swimmer on Sunday,” police said.

The company WWE confirmed on his Twitter account in Spanish the death of this former athlete and they sent their condolences to the Gaspard family.

WWE is sad to report that Shad Gaspard has passed a better life at 39 years of age. WWE extends its condolences to the Gaspard family, friends and fans. pic.twitter.com/ECtxMqZqrw – WWE Spanish (@wweespanol) May 20, 2020

The athlete was spending a family moment with his son, Aryeh, however, both were swept away by the currentFortunately, the 10-year-old minor was rescued, which did not happen with Shad, who was found dead after several days.

You may also like: Mystery King in critical condition after suffering an eye injury

Shad Gaspard, 39He was about 50 meters from the coast when he was last seen by a lifeguard who could not do much due to the force with which the now deceased was dragged.

Gaspard’s body was found this morning Wednesday at Venice Beach.

Who Was Shad Gaspard?

Shad Gaspard, born in Brookñyn, New York in 1981, was a professional wrestler and American actor, best remembered for having belonged to the WWE, where he was part of a team called ‘Cryme Time’.

(With Record information)

.