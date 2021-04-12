SGN renews its agreement with GTT | News | Connectivity

SGN, owner of one of the UK’s largest gas distribution networks, has renewed and extended its agreement with GTT for cloud infrastructure services. SGN distributes natural and green gas to 5.9 million households and businesses in Scotland, the south of England and Northern Ireland. The supplier will continue to provide the multinational High-performance and resilient cloud connectivity, WAN and LAN, and DDoS mitigationas well as increasing the reach of professional services provided in support of your cloud transformation strategy.

GTT has been a strategic partner of SGN since 2017. Its high-performance network services allow employees of the British company to connect securely with the automated and scalable multi-cloud environment that supports your business, whether working in the office, on site or remotely. It also provides expert guidance and management to help drive the customer transformation strategy in collaboration with a variety of technology service providers.

SGN has embarked on a cloud transformation to migrate the vast majority of its IT services to the cloud, improving business efficiency and employee productivity. One of the key objectives of the project is to improve the levels of security, availability and resistance of the network, as well as to seek new agile ways of working and digital innovation.

SGN renews its agreement with GTT.

“We selected GTT as a strategic partner due to its advanced cloud networking experience and broad portfolio of services, which are critical to the success of our ‘all-inclusive’ transformation strategy,” he said. Andrew Quail, Director of IT and Innovation, SGN. “Over the years, we have built a strong collaborative relationship with GTT, implementing solutions that allow our network infrastructure to adapt as our business and operating environment change. The cloud connectivity that GTT provides has been essential to us, supporting nearly 50 percent of our workforce, who have been working very successfully and safely from home, since the onset of the pandemic. GTT has been enormously effective in proactively sharing its experience and knowledge , helping us transform and achieve our goals while continuing to innovate and compete in a dynamic market. “

“SGN’s digital transformation is impressive, and GTT prides itself on providing robust and reliable connectivity to support its business, its employees, and its customers,” he said. Tom Homer, president of the GTT division in Europe. “We value our strategic partnership with SGN and look forward to continuing to support its next phase of IT transformation with our secure cloud network and professional services capabilities.”