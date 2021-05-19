SGAE Foundation collaborates in the organization of inclusive concerts to bring music to vulnerable groups

MADRID, May 18. (EUROPE PREES) –

The SGAE Foundation collaborates with the celebration of Inclusive Concerts, a social initiative organized by Equipo e2 that offers live acoustic performances in churches, soup kitchens and prisons in the Community of Madrid in order to bring music to groups at risk of exclusion .

Inclusive Concerts will start on May 25 at 11 am, with a performance by Rafa Martín, at the SVSC Foundation. He will be followed on May 27 by Javier Cerezo, who will entertain the lunch at the Luz de Casanova Social Dining Room at 11.30 am. The entrance will be free until full capacity is reached.

The Inclusive Concerts are becoming a collective creative space, as some of those attending these concerts are encouraged to participate and sing with the artists.

“I was not aware of the work of the SGAE Foundation and neither of what it is like to play in front of people at risk of exclusion. Doing so has allowed me to realize that no matter how much we move away, when we play three Platero chords and you always someone is encouraged to sing with you. If they go there to look for a bite to put in their mouth, because life does not give it to them, that a stranger dares to sing with you is the food that artists need, “explained Licenciado Vidriera, one of the artists participants in this initiative.

“We celebrate the concerts in soup kitchens, chapels, prisons and in this way we intend to give visibility to the situation of these groups and see how music helps them to break their circular routine, giving them the possibility of doing something different, listening, dancing and talking about it. for several days * “, explained Federico Escribano, promoter of this project.

The list of artists who have participated in previous editions of Inclusive Concerts includes Barrio Negro, Marc Solá, Elena Andújar, Novana, Leonor Calvo, Oscar Novoa, Javier Cerezo, Licenciado Vidriera, Rafa Martín, Miguel Dandart or Julián Chocolatino, among others, that have offered live music to groups at risk of exclusion.