This week, the SFT officially launches its website – with versions in Portuguese, English and Spanish – which aims to bring more entertainment to the public that accompanies the day-to-day activities of the organization. MMA fans will be able to see information about the event, while athletes who intend to participate in one of the modalities promoted by the SFT will be able to complete a registration so that it is possible to contact the organizers. (Access the official website by clicking on here).

The public will also have access to videos of the fights, documentaries, interviews and live broadcasts on the days of the events. The site will have a sort of ranking with the official athletes of the organization, with the champions of each category and other prominent names of the SFT. In addition, a page with all the athletes who were part of the company – among them the ex-UFC fighters Luiz Banha, Maiquel Falcão and Wagnão Gomes -, and the current Ultimate athletes Vanessa Melo, Isabela de Padua, Anderson Berinja and Thomas Almeida, will have space on the page.

David Hudson believes that the site will be another tool to bring the public closer to the event, since it will facilitate the recognition of the athletes that are part of his squad.

SFT takes Brazilian MMA to the American public

In addition to launching his new official website, President David Hudson also confirmed the announcement of the partnership with the American broadcaster “NBC Sports” to broadcast SFT events in the land of Uncle Sam. The channel broadcasts several sporting events and was already under negotiation for coverage of the SFT Miami edition, which would be held in May, but had to be canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. The station has several channels spread over 20 more American states, with the reach of 90 million televisions.

With the cancellation of the edition in Miami, the organization will make its debut on NBC Sports with the replay of SFT 20, one of the most popular editions in the organization’s history. In testimony, David Hudson was very excited about the premiere of his event for the American public, making sure that American MMA fans will approve the quality of the fights presented.

– Brazilian MMA is the best in the world. For many years, Brazilians dominated the market at events in different countries and I believe that we work with the best athletes, the most ranked, so the result we are seeing is quite satisfactory. More and more we have people in the gym and our audience grows with each broadcast, so I’m sure the American audience will love the SFT – celebrated David.

