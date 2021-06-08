SFP disqualifies Luis Videgaray for 10 years

Last May, the Ministry of Public Function determined to sanction the former head of the Treasury with disqualification for 10 years from occupying jobs, positions or commissions in the public service.

The Ministry of Public Function determined to sanction Luis ‘V’ with disqualification for 10 years to occupy jobs, positions or commissions in the public service, “it was reported through a statement.

It was also added that “due to the lack of veracity in his financial statements for three consecutive years, when he served in the highest functions of the federal government, as Secretary of Foreign Relations and as Secretary of Finance and Public Credit.

It was reported that “the person involved was notified since May 11, but the corresponding announcement was postponed until today out of respect for the electoral ban regarding social communication actions on the part of the Federal Public Administration ”.

The Ministry of Public Function ordered in June 2019 the start of the patrimonial investigation on who was Secretary of Finance and Public Credit from December 2012 to September 2016, after learning about their possible participation in the irregular purchase of the plant of “AgroNitrogenados” fertilizers, which caused a millionaire patrimonial damage to the State.

The sanction that is reported today is the maximum allowed by law within the liability procedure for omissions in the financial statements of a public servant and is independent of other investigation or sanction procedures that may be in progress by this or other authorities.

