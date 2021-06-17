SFP disqualifies four former officials of the Mexican Space Agency for 20 years

MEXICO CITY

The Ministry of Public Function (SFP) disqualified four former servers of the Mexican Space Agency for 20 years for having unduly paid two contracts for an international event, which damaged the treasury with 26.5 million pesos.

The officials are a former director general, who was fined 3.8 million pesos; The former general coordinator of Financing and Information Management in Space Matters and the former director of Financing were each fined 3.8, while the former coordinator of Scientific Research and Space Technological Development was fined 15.1 million.

According to an audit carried out by the OIC at the AEM, during the organization of the 2016 International Astronautical Congress in Guadalajara, Jalisco, the agency, created in 2011, paid twice for the hiring of the venue where the event was held .

In a first contract signed with a supplier, the leasing of the space for the event was contemplated, the secretary Sandoval Ballesteros explained, but later the Mexican Space Agency, improperly, hired another company for such service, which generated damage to the treasury for 11 million 423 thousand 346 pesos.

As a result of the actions of the Public Function through the OIC, the agency initiated a lawsuit against the company with which it signed the first contract to demand the reimbursement of the payment made.

On the other hand, in the sanctioning procedure it was also determined that the contract for the provision of the audio and video service for the event was breached with the regulations, which also caused damage to the treasury for 15 million 113 thousand 271 pesos.

jcs