Prime Minister Edouard Philippe’s speech on Tuesday put an end to hopes of a resumption of Ligue 1 on the sidelines of the coronavirus epidemic.

The LFP could announce this Thursday its first official decisions following the end of the 2019-20 campaign. Unless, as defends Michel Seydoux, that the League does not decide to decree a white season or a resumption in September.

No agreement possible between clubs

The former emblematic leader of Lille (until 2017) reminded this Thursday that there would always be dissatisfied, whatever the solution adopted by the body of French professional football. The former boss of LOSC does not believe the twenty elite clubs capable of reaching an agreement, each defending their interests.

“I do not imagine that they find a solution that suits them all, said Michel Seydoux in an interview with the newspaper Le Parisien. There is no truth anyway since the season is not over. It’s a nest of problems. “

The white season “the toughest decision legally”

Partisan of the white season, as Jean-Michel Aulas may also have been in the past, Michel Seydoux sees it as a way to limit legal actions against the LFP. The former Lille president also recalled that nothing in the regulations provided for such a situation. And rather than making an exceptional decision, he suggested canceling the 2019-20 season or upsetting the calendar for French football.

“The toughest, least dangerous legal decision is the white season. It is not the one that satisfies me the most,” launched Michel Seydoux before supporting a change of calendar. There are two solutions left for me . Or we stop this season and start the next one again in September. Or we finish the current season in September and we change the calendar for the next one by focusing on the calendar year. “

The LFP considers three options

The LFP meets its office this Thursday morning to discuss the end of the season and the economic situation. The authority will fix the date of the general assembly which will decide, during May, of the option chosen to freeze the classification of the League 1. Three options are considered (stop at D28 with a quotient calculation, stop at D27 , stop at J19).

“Whether it is one or the other, I do not see how it will not be challenged in court. […] We cannot classify something that is unclassifiable, said Michel Seydoux. Any decision, whatever it may be, will be arbitrary. The only right decision is to restart when the sanitary situation allows, so to end the season. “A final option that the LFP would not consider for the moment.