The most extreme and strange edition of ‘Survivors’ said goodbye yesterday to all viewers with a final debate presented by Jorge Javier Vázquez and in which all the contestants who have passed through Honduras have participated. The reunion on set has been marked by discussions, reproaches, and trying to settle the various pending accounts between each other.

Telecinco

And one of the most anticipated face-to-face was, obviously, that of Hugo Sierra and Ivana Icardi. Their romantic relationship has been one of the most captivating plots in reality and an authentic emotional roller coaster: From initial attraction and passion nights, the couple went from one day to the next to breakup and hostility. Their last meeting on the island, when Ivana had already been expelled, ended with screaming and seemed to make it clear that reconciliation between the two is completely impossible.

But yesterday, sitting next to each other on the sofa on the Telecinco set, The Uruguayan and Argentina could not hide the sexual tension that still beats between the two, and they starred in several moments of complicity that were intensely commented on social networks.

Hugo and Ivana are fooling around throughout the gala. Ivana doesn’t stop talking to him. And the two of them getting close. Then there are the traps that if Hugo is older or not that. If Ivana wants to have sex with him, who are you to prevent it xd. #SVDebateFinal – Roberto (@ Robertus_38) June 7, 2020

It was Hugo who made a first approach to his ex in the form of a compliment: “You are very pretty, huh ?!”He released Ivana as soon as he saw her. Of course, the comment cost him a ‘zasca’ from Jorge Javier himself: “I am going to tell you one thing, the food that you must not eat is not hot.” “Exactly, thanks”the young woman snapped.

The presenter wanted to ask Ivana directly, then if he would consider going back to Hugo. “Don’t ask me that question, because I don’t even know what I’m going to do in half an hour”she replied, before adding: “What I do tell you is that I am no longer in love.” “Don’t be silly, because I am convinced that he takes a little step and you fall”Jorge Javier warned him.

The anecdote from when Hugo’s brother, Bruno, contacted Ivana before traveling to Honduras was also recovered in the debate. “He is 38 years old and is a born gunner,” explained the Uruguayan, while the Argentinean was quick to clarify that she did not like Bruno. “And the brother?”Hugo asked then, referring to himself. The flirtation earned him another ‘zasca’ by Jorge Javier: “You are the typical uncle who likes to like you”, settled.