Sexual potency problems? Check your pelvic floor

Pelvic floor weakness can cause recurring health problems. Situations such as cystitis and urinary infections, constipation, problems with sexual intercourse due to lack of power, increased abdominal fat, low back pain, loss of muscle mass and strength in the legs and buttocks and urine leaks, are frequent symptoms of weakness of the pelvic floor, both in men and women.

The pelvic floor is a group of muscles, ligaments and a network of connective tissue that closes the abdomen in its lower part. That is, it is the base where the abdominal viscera are supported.

It is crucial that you are strong for a good quality of life. When we are younger we present a toned and balanced pelvic muscles, which allows us to control the sphincters (anus and bladder). In addition, in conjunction with the rectus abdominis, it closes the abdomen in front, makes us have less belly and the intestines are in the correct position. From behind, the pelvic floor is attached to the spine, which gives it support and support. A strong and balanced pelvic floor is synonymous with elegance, youth and good health.

When are there situations of risk of pelvic floor weakness?

-Pregnant women and after childbirth

-Obesity and sedentary

-Degenerative joint diseases such as osteoarthritis

-Degenerative diseases of the nervous system

-People who suffer accidents with abdominal contusion

-Abdominal and visceral impact contact sport, such as martial arts

-People who spend long hours sitting in offices

How can we keep the pelvic floor in optimal condition?

Stressed life, with a poor diet and little exercise, is fertile ground for this weakness to appear. We should eat more green than red. That is to say, that at least 50% of the daily diet consists of vegetables, vegetables and fruits. Also, consume whole unrefined carbohydrates to eliminate intramuscular fat deposits.

Performing pelvic floor gymnastics at least once a week is very important. Simply sit on top of a soccer ball and move from side to side, back and forth, without dropping, for at least two minutes, and rest for a minute. It is repeated three times.

We must also contract and release all the sphincters, urinate in three times (divide the process into three moments) to activate the muscles, walk at least 5-8 kilometers a day, at a fast pace and contracting the abdomen, and receive pelvic floor physiotherapy with trained staff.

