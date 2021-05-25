Sexist violence has already left more than 300 minors orphans in Spain since 2013

Image of minors. (Photo: Europa Press)

Up to 309 minors have been orphaned as a result of sexist violence in Spain since 2013. This is stated in the fifth annual report on the situation of orphans of gender violence prepared by the Women Foundation and the Fiscal Soledad Scholarship Fund Cazorla.

In total, 432 women have been murdered by their partners in Spain in these eight years, leaving 309 minors orphans. A figure that rises to 524 if the adults who have also lost their mothers as a result of this scourge are added.

The report also reviews the situation in the different autonomous communities and raises some of the pending challenges with a case study, as well as the impact of Law 3/2019, of March 1, to improve the orphan situation of daughters and children of victims of gender violence and other forms of violence against women, both with regard to the problems of application with the management of aid, and with regard to the supposedly excluded.

However, the worrying “downward trend” in the application of the aid stands out, since in 2021 only two cases of improvement in orphan pensions have been observed.

Black week with six murders

The Government delegate against Gender Violence, Victoria Rosell, spoke on Monday, after the black week that the country has experienced with the murder of six women.

In statements on Cadena Ser, Rosell considered that protection protocols should be improved because in some communities they are “very outdated” to respond to the needs of women. “Protection protocols can always improve; We have detected that there were several women detected as vic …

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.