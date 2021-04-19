Sexiest photos of Rodrigo Romeh contestant of EXATLON

Telemundo Rodrigo Romeh Reinforcement of Famous

This Sunday the followers of EXATLON saw how one of the most spoiled characters on social networks, the Mexican, Rodrigo Romeh, had to say goodbye to the Telemundo show, after a very short season he had in the competition.

The renowned influencer, who has more than 1,700,000 followers on his Instagram account, and the same on other networks, left EXATLON, after being surpassed by Rafael Soriano, of the Contendientes.

But beyond the moments that Rodrigo lived in the popular reality show, which once again showed that he is an accomplished athlete, owner of a lot of discipline and a unique charisma, the entrepreneur and model is a “sex Symbol” among his millions of followers , whom he constantly pampers with striking photographs.

In addition to using his social networks to offer his nutritional products and give advice on a healthy diet and motivational boost, Rodrigo Romeh, is always pampering his fans with a taco de ojos dario.

The publications of the former EXATLON participant are seen by millions of people every day, some die of envy at the athlete’s toned anatomy and others, mostly women, go crazy with Rodrigo’s abs, as well as that smile that stands out as his great stamp.

And although today Rodrigo, remembered by many of his fans for his short red shorts, with which he danced in the middle of the quarantine in the kitchen, showing his attributes, is a symbol of the physical, on his own YouTube channel, he confessed that not always It was like this.

The Mexican has revealed that when he was a teenager he had a problem with weight, and it was at the age of 16 that he decided to turn his life around and fell in love with sports and healthy eating, showing that he could, anyone who has discipline and you win, you can achieve the goals you want.

“That motivated me, I wanted to look better, and I started with routines at home and things that should not be done, such as extreme diets, but then I gradually began to develop my body and look for people who had more expertise in those areas and knowledge,” he revealed Rodrigo in one of his YouTube videos.

And although the dream of EXATLON ended for Rodrigo, there is no doubt that the boy will continue with a path full of success and glory, and his fans will be able to continue enjoying his presence, in that direct contact that the athlete has with them, through their networks.

For now, and while many try to calm the sadness over Rodrigo’s departure, here we share several of the “hottest” photos of this sportsman, who has shown that the physique can be accompanied by a lot of grace, charisma and simplicity , in what many qualify as the complete package.

Enjoy Rodrigo in all his splendor.

