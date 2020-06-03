Among the many circumstances that the coronavirus pandemic has come to change in everyday life, how we relate to other people is perhaps one of the most dramatic, especially in privacy.

Researchers of the Harvard University School of Medicine published some recommendations for having sex in this new reality and among them is the use of masks between the sheets.

Their article, published in the Annals of Internal Medicine, indicates that “sexual contact carries a certain risk of exposure to infection” due to severe acute respiratory syndrome during the COVID-19 pandemic, since the virus “is easily transmitted by aerosols and fomites (contaminated objects)”.

The experts detail which are the sexual activities with low and high risk, and include some recommendations to avoid contagions. Sexual abstinence is obviously a low-risk activity, but it is not feasible for everyone. The masturbation It is another safe practice, as long as basic hygiene measures are respected, such as washing hands before and after, or carefully cleaning sex toys that, in addition, should not be shared.

Sex over the internet or phone It is another low risk practice, but it is essential to take care of privacy to avoid any type of extortion or leakage of intimate images. It is also necessary to take care of the privacy of minors at home.

To have sex with the people with whom the quarantine has been kept It already represents a certain risk of contagion, because if someone goes outside, they may be exposed to the virus and infect their partner. The same happens if any one is asymptomatic.

But Regarding sex with people with whom the quarantine has not been kept, experts warn that it is necessary to take measures that reduce the risk of infection, such as not kissing, wearing face masks, bathing before and after intercourse, avoid practices involving oral contact with faeces, urine or semen and clean the surfaces used with soap or alcohol. In addition, it is obviously necessary to minimize the number of sexual partners and avoid intimacy with people who have symptoms of COVID-19.

Harvard researchers add that “given the important role of sexuality in the lives of most people, healthcare providers should consider advising patients on this issue whenever possible ”and emphasize that more information on sexual health needs to be gathered during the pandemic.

“We need to collect more data on the risks related to the transmission of SARS-CoV-2 through intimate contact., best practices in sexual counseling and optimal approaches to risk reduction, “they conclude.

