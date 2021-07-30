Sex Toys 2021 – The Best Selling Sex Toys of 2021

One of the best things about sex toy tech is that the market is always evolving and transforming. Let’s take a look at last year for example: Because everyone was stuck at home mid-quarantine, long-distance vibrators and classic clitoral stimulators were the go-to.

Now that it’s 2021 and we have COVID-19 vaccines readily available and the ability to actually leave our houses, this change has come with different sex toy trends as well.

After speaking with some experts from our favorite retailers and sex toy brands, it’s clear that this year is officially all about couples toys, suction vibrators, classic wands, and exploratory products that elevate your usual routine.

So, after the shitshow that was 2020, do yourself a favor and get a new toy for the new era. Below are some of the top-selling products of 2021 that’ll transform a meh orgasm into a mind-blowing one. You and your clitoris deserve this.

LELO

LELO is the luxury sex toy brand you absolutely need to be aware of. Yes, their products are pricey but trust, they’re worth it. If you have yet to snag one of their gorgeous toys, go get your credit card and add one of the below to your shopping cart ASAP.

1. LELO SORAYA WAVE ™

Designed with internal and external clitoral stimulation in mind, LELO’s Soraya is like a traditional rabbit vibrator, but has more options and low-key looks like a work of art. Not only is it USB rechargeable and waterproof, but it has 12 different settings. Oh, and the sleek gold detailing is so pretty, you’ll probably want to keep it on display since it’s kinda too gorgeous to stash in your toy chest.

2. LELO SONA ™ 2 Cruise

LELO’s Sona 2 continues to top the sex charts (not to mention our editors’ shopping carts) and for good reason. The unique toy uses sonic waves to stimulate your whole clitoris without vibration so it’s not going to numb you with too much clit stim, but, instead, will tease you to the point of an explosive orgasm. With more settings and a larger opening, it’s a winner no matter your anatomy or preferences.

3. LELO ENIGMA ™

If you can’t decide between a suction toy, a vibrating toy, and an internal toy, why not get all three? LELO’s Enigma is waterproof and rechargeable so yes, you’ll absolutely want to bring it with you into the tub. The best part is they combined their best-selling oral-inspired technology from the Sona toy with an internal vibrating component for an orgasm like no other.

Lovehoney

From exploratory kits to plugs, Lovehoney is seeing a trend in toys for couples that turn up the spice on usual vanilla.

4. Mega Weekend Couple’s Kit

Mega Weekend Couple’s Kit

Lovehoney lovehoney

$ 89.99

Regardless of your genitalia, relationship status, or preferences, this all-inclusive kit from Lovehoney has something for everyone. There are a ton of different vibrators (including a Rabbit vibe), anal beads, a butt plus, some kegel balls, and several different cock rings. For $ 90, it’s kind of absurd how much you get and how high quality it all is.

5. Lovehoney Jeweled Metal Beginner’s Butt Plug

Lovehoney Jeweled Metal Beginner’s Butt Plug

Lovehoney lovehoney.com

$ 26.99

Anal toys are great for all bodies since everyone has a butt. So if you’re considering receiving anal, try a butt plug and see how that feels. We love this 2.5-inch plug because it’s not too big for beginners (and has a tapered tip for easy insertion), and it’s made from nickel-free zinc-alloy so it’s safe for sensitive skin and can be warmed or cooled for temperature play . Also! It sparkles, which is reason enough to snag one.

6. Lovehoney Bionic Bullet 5 Function Vibrating Cock Ring

Lovehoney Bionic Bullet 5 Function Vibrating Cock Ring

Lovehoney lovehoney.com

$ 24.99

Cock rings are one of the greatest inventions ever, and if you haven’t experienced penetration with one, consider this your sign from the universe to get on it. The double texture and five vibration options of Lovehoney’s Bionic Bullet ring make it v pleasurable for both partners.

Adam & Eve

No matter how much time goes by, these best-selling toys at Adam & Eve continue to fill shopping carts:

7. Satisfyer Pro 2 – Next Generation

Satisfyer Pro 2 – Next Generation

Satisfyer adameve.com

$ 49.95

If you’re looking for a suction toy without the hefty price tag, the Satisfyer Pro 2 gives you a similar feel for a cheaper cost. While it’s mostly plastic (whereas the LELO Sona is all silicone), the clit opening is made of soft silicone, so you’ll still get that flexible feel and with 11 different power levels. Plus, it has a curved handle which makes it super easy to grip when you’re rolling around on the bed in ecstasy.

8. Fifty Shades of Gray Greedy Girl Rabbit Vibrator

Fifty Shades of Gray Greedy Girl Rabbit Vibrator

For under $ 100, the Greedy Girl Rabbit is honestly as good as it gets. Inspired by Fifty Shades, this vibe has been around for years and continues to be a best-seller across multiple retailers thanks to its 12 vibration modes, two independent motors, and three different clitoral stimulation modes. While an emotionally distant billionaire isn’t included, you’ll still get an orgasm worthy of one.

9. Pure Enrichment Peak Wand Massager

Pure Enrichment Peak Wand Massager

Pure Enrichment adameve.com

$ 89.95

Lightweight, waterproof, and with seven vibration modes, Pure Enrichment’s Peak Wand is small but mighty. At 7.5 inches long, it’s bigger and more powerful than a bullet, but smaller than a standard full-size wand. Plus, it’s waterproof, USB rechargeable (so no batteries required), and is made from medical-grade silicone.

Babeland

From sleek classics to comfy harnesses, Babeland is seeing a mix of both couples toys and solo options on a rise in 2021.

10. Njoy Pure Wand

Njoy Pure Wand

njoy babeland.com

$ 120.00

Sleek, heavy, and made from glistening stainless steel, this sophisticated wand is for folks who want to feel elegant whilst fucking. With a bulb on each end and measuring 11.5 inches long, you’ll quickly realize how much you don’t need all the modern bells and whistles for some pleasurable penetration.

11. SpareParts Joque Harness

SpareParts Joque Harness

SpareParts HardWear babeland.com

$ 137.95

If you want a harness that feels like a true extension of yourself, SpareParts is pretty much tops. It’s comfortable. It’s sturdy yet lightweight. And it has two slots for vibrators: one above and below the dildo. They will add more sensation than just classic penetration. Also, it’s machine washable. IYKYK.

12. Magic Wand

It doesn’t get more classic than this 50-year-old Magic Wand (originally called the Hitachi Magic Wand). It’s probably the most powerful vibrator out there, as it’s actually great to use on the rest of your bod and not just your erogenous zones. Whether you get the original or the newer, rechargeable version, it’s a must-have for everyone’s toy box.

Organic lover

Founded by sex educator Taylor Sparks, Organic Loven has been seeing sleek, simple classics that are simple to stash in your suitcase on the rise.

13. Femme Funn Ultra Bullet

Made from 100 percent silicone inside and out, the Ultra Bullet is small, lightweight, fully submersible, and USB rechargeable, which makes it perfect for travel. Plus, since it’s just a one-button push, there’s not a lot of fumbling involved and the memory function will remember your favorite of the twenty different vibration modes. It also comes in three pretty color options.

14. Avant Pride P2 True Blue Silicone Dildo

Avant Pride P2 True Blue Silicone Dildo

Whether you’re wearing it or using the suction base to sit up on it, Avant Pride’s P2 True Blue Dildo is kinda perfect. It’s made from platinum cured silicone which is body-safe, nonporous, and simple to clean. Also, have you seen it? Its prideful colors and curved tip will make you feel as good as it looks.

15. Romp Wave Lay-On Mint

Discrete in size but pow-er-ful with six different vibration modes and four different patterns, this lay-on vibe honestly makes orgasming so simple. It’s designed so you can hold it in the palm of your hand or literally just flop your body on it.

Lovers and Yandy

It would be a party without a vibrating panty, which is why we’re thrilled to see more and more people snatching up pairs. Here’s what’s selling from Lovers and Yandy:

16. Exclusive Fun Factory x Lovers Semilino Vibrator

Exclusive Fun Factory x Lovers Semilino Vibrator

Fun Factory x Lovers lovers

$ 89.00

Vibrating dildos are great, but ribbed vibrating dildos are sometimes even better. The three-button interface makes it super easy to switch between the six different patterns and intensities, and the insertable length measures four inches so you can hit all those internal sweet spots.

17. Black OhMiBod Club Vibe 3.0 Vibrating Panty

Black OhMiBod Club Vibe 3.0 Vibrating Panty

Training yandy.com

$ 119.95

Yes, vibrating underwear is still a thing, and yes, you should be a part of the movement. We love this simple lace set because the panties are actually super cute on their own, but the fact that they literally make you come is kinda the cherry on top. The wireless remote makes it simple for a partner to play with, but it’s the mic mode that really sets it apart. Basically, it converts ambient noise into vibration patterns, which means it pulses to everything from music to your partner’s dirty talk. Your classic vibe could never.

