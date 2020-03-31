A big gesture of solidarity from an adult goods store was recorded in the UK

By: Web Writing

The solidarity It comes from where you least expect it. A sex shop specializing in medical fetish made a donation to a UK hospital.

It’s about trade MedFetUK, who transferred all the disposable items that he had, this at the “urgent” request of the National Health Service United Kingdom (NHS).

Due to the contingency for coronavirus, the inputs of English hospitals have decreased considerably.

“When we, a small business created to serve a small section of the” kink “community, see that they seek us out as providers of last resort to our National Health Service In a moment of crisis, something is very wrong. In fact, it is scandalous, “said the company.

MedFutUK, despite not having “large stocks”, delivered all the products it had, at no cost, noticing the desperation of the NHS.

(With information from RT)