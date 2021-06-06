Sex seen by a proctologist

On a recent anal sex show on dranancy.com, medical questions came up for which I had no answers. So I made a public commitment to invite a great Dominican doctor, who is a proctologist surgeon.

Erick Cuesta, who was part of the panel, gave us US statistics on men and women who practice anal sex: 38.5% of men, whether homosexual or heterosexual, and 36.2% of women . Among those under 18 years of age, 46%.

And the question that arose the most in the program comes: What must be done so that there is hygienic anal sex?

Dr. Eric Pimentel, a proctologist surgeon, answered: so that we can achieve hygiene under this modality, it is important to bear in mind that the rectum (or anus) is the organ with the most bacteria per square centimeter. We are talking about a contaminated organ. Any relationship in this way must be with a condom (condom), because otherwise the couple will contract urethritis. And then the infection and inflammation of the urethra will cause prostatitis, which is a problem that reduces the quality of life.

In addition to causing inflammation in the urethra and prostate, anal sex can bring something worse and pass the problem from the anus to the woman’s vagina. Sexologists recommend using a condom for anal sex, and remove it if the vagina is going to be penetrated.

Another thing: the anus is different from the vagina, and therefore does not distend. This type of relationship must previously have a dilation of the organ, because otherwise there will be injuries that can lead to fecal incontinence.

The anus does not lubricate. You need dilators a moment before, which help to relax and facilitate penetration, without causing pain.

There are dilators in pharmacies, and they are sold without a prescription. They are the same as those used for certain medical or sexual problems. An example is women who suffer pain with penetration and use it as an exercise to lose fear.

It is important to clarify that all condoms or condoms must be lubricated, and the same must not be used in both organs.

Anal sex has nothing to do with sexual orientation, since it is practiced by both heterosexual and homosexual men.

