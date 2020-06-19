‘The strong house’ lives its hottest day with two reconciliations that ended in a quilt. Both the couple formed by Oriana Marzoli and Iván González as Fani Carbajo and Christofer Guzmán made peace under the covers, giving free rein to their passion and having sex before the eyes of the reality TV cameras of Telecinco.

Oriana Marzoli and Iván González have sex in ‘La casa fuerte’

Oriana and Iván’s relationship is a constant roller coaster where they go from hate to love in a matter of seconds. The Venezuelan exploded upon discovering an alleged comment that her boyfriend had made to Cristian Suescun, assuring that « he put all the rabazo to calm down ». A comment that made him fatal and ended up generating a monumental discussion in the house. « I don’t want to see you again in life », Oriana shouted.

But, little by little, the waters calmed down until they reached reconciliation. It was at that time that the sounds left no room for imagination, leading to the couple’s first quilt. The next day, the contestants joked about what had happened under that sack and confessed their favorite sexual positions. Although the « puppy » was the favorite of several, Oriana clarified that it must be done « with the ass out, you cannot bend your back like a cat. »

Fani: « Oh, what a pleasure! »

Fani Carbajo and Christofer Guzmán live their most sexual night

Beyond Iván and Oriana, another couple celebrated their reconciliation by indulging in passion. It all started with a discussion between Fani and Christofer about the tone used by both to speak in front of their peers and the audience. « Don’t ever speak to me like that in front of the cameras, » she asked. « I will shut up when I get out of my balls »answered her future husband. But everything ended up calming down and after the apologies, they enjoyed their reconciliation under the covers. « Oh, what a pleasure! » Fani shouted, to which Christofer replied: « Don’t get used to it ».