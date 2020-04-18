“Sexuality is the greatest strength of the human being.” This statement is part of the film Nymphomaniac (2013), by the controversial Danish director Lars von Trier. It sums up the power and disgrace of Joe (Charlotte Gainsbourg), the woman with the title’s limitless and unrestrained sexual appetite.

Cut to Rio de Janeiro 2020. Newspapers and TV programs highlight the carnal adventures of Patrícia Alves, nicknamed Patty UPP. The state PM investigates allegations of orgies carried out by her in battalions and Pacifying Police units (UPPs). Some private parties took place during the period of social isolation decreed by the Rio de Janeiro government.

UPP Patty at SuperPop: insatiable libido and desire for fame

Photo: PattyUPP: Reproduction

Patty’s flirtation with the media is not new. In 2015, she generated headlines after leaking sex videos with law enforcement officers. Detail: Patrícia wore official police uniforms and held a rifle in an image. The repercussion was so loud that he received an invitation from the adult film producer Brasileirinhas. Shortly after, the feature ‘Patyfication’ would be released. Prohibited for minors, obviously.

Harassed by the press, Patty UPP has avoided exposing herself, however, admits the desire to gain space in front of the cameras. Years ago, in an interview with Record TV’s Balanço Geral RJ, she revealed her desire to be a television and film actress. He also commented on the police muse label. “I am very proud,” he said.

Patrícia Alves in an old article on RecordTV: proud to be a policeman’s muse and rival to their wives

Photo: Reproduction

In an old article by Cidade Alerta, on the same channel, anchor Marcelo Rezende, who died in 2017, criticized the sensual way in which Patty UPP was filmed by the staff of his program. “As we show the image of this girl, she will take PM, Army, Navy and Air Force.”

At the height of the first visibility period, Patrícia Alves was on the sofa of Luciana Gimenez’s SuperPop, on RedeTV. Without hesitating, he irked the wives irritated by his involvement with the PM husbands. “They are repressed. Those who do not assist open competition. They were not obliged to go out with me. They left because they wanted to.”

Earlier this year, it was precisely women who were betrayed – and outraged by their companions – who reported her to the Corregedoria da PM do Rio. The claimants presented photos and videos as evidence. In response, Patrícia Alves recorded a provocation to the enemies: “I will be more beautiful and hot. Accept me that it hurts less.” Patty UPP’s voluptuous story would yield an outrageous Brazilian version of Nymphomaniac.



