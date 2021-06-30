‘Sex / Life’, the ‘hottest’ series that sweeps Netflix

The 50 best Netflix series. The 10 best erotic movies on Netflix.

Do you usually have erotic fantasies with your ex? If the answer is affirmative, it is possible that you identify with the protagonist of ‘Sex / Life’, the new Netflix series that is sweeping the platform. It has been placed in second position, in first is ‘Elite’ and, curiously, in the middle of the table we find ‘Playing with fire’. It seems that the thermometers are marking high temperatures and the users of the platform want to see this type of content. If you have already reviewed the most ‘HOT’ scenes of the La Encinas students, you will see that the ones in this fiction are not far behind.

In life you may find yourself at the crossroads of having to choose between what is good for you or what you really want in a relationship. The protagonist is called Billie (Sarah Shahi) and in the past she was a free girl, who enjoyed passion and sex with Brad (Adam Demos). This is a music producer, a rebellious and very sexy guy with whom she thinks she will never manage to have a quiet existence. So turn the page.

Years later, we see that Billie has married and is the mother of two children. Her husband is perfect, a cannon and is successful at work. It could be said that she has an ideal life, although she feels unhappy. Her day to day passes between breast pumps and diapers, she adores her children, but she needs passion and cannot find it in the bed of her beautiful mansion. To escape the routine, she travels with her mind all the time to those moments when she spent nights of debauchery with the boy who one day broke her heart.

She lets off steam using sex toys and writes all her fantasies with Brad in a diary that will make her world explode when her husband finds out what she thinks. Far from getting angry, he mounts all kinds of surprises to regain passion, but the shadow of the other is present.

In the case of the protagonist there is an evident frustration that cannot be masked with improvised plans. Definitely, ‘Sex / Life’ reflects on routine, on that feeling many women have when the ‘M’ for mother crushes the ‘M’ for woman, on the need to take care of their little ones whom they love above all things and the need to feel desired and about choosing. Who will Billie stay with?

