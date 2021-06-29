Sex / Life Sex Scenes – The Sexiest Moments From Netflix’s Sex / Life

Y’all, Netflix added a new NSFW series to watch (but no, sorry to say it’s not a Bridgerton sequel just yet). The show Sex / Life premiered on the streaming service late last week, and after bingeing it in literally 48 hours, all I’ve got to say is it’s rated TV-Mature for a reason.

If you haven’t had a second to watch the trailer, let me first give you a rundown on the plot: Despite the fact that Billie (played by Sarah Shahi) has a seemingly perfect life — hot hubs, cute kids, beautiful house in the NYC suburbs — she can’t stop thinking about her ex Brad (played by Adam Demos). More specifically, her mega-rich, mega-successful, and mega-sexy ex-boyfriend who also happens to have an Australian accent.

The whole show focuses on Billie’s flashbacks with him, which is pretty tantalizing considering the pair seemed to get it on literally everywhere: an elevator, a pool, a shower, at a restaurant, a club, a car, and more. And let’s just say the scenes are very graphic in showing the orgasms, penetrative sex, fingering, oral sex, and everything in between.

Now I won’t say too much because I don’t want to spoil anything, but objectively, the storyline is… fine. But let’s be honest fam, we don’t watch things like this because they’re worthy of an Oscar nomination. We watch these movies and TV shows because the sex scenes are horny as fuck. (And may be worth masturbating to, TBH.)

But it really is as hot as it sounds — most likely because the actors who play Billie and Brad are actually dating IRL, and based off of the chemistry between the two, this tracks.

So if you haven’t made up your mind whether or not you’ll be adding Sex / Life to your list of things to watch, we’ve rounded up the best sex scenes that you can fast forward to for a lil sneak peek. Let this be my final warning that, no, this is not the show to watch with your mom, or dad, or grandpa, or anyone else you’d feel uncomfortable watching a blow job with. Enjoy!

1 Season 1, Episode 1: Billie and Brad F * ck in a Club

The best way to start a series called “Sex / Love” is by opening up with a sex scene. Billie leads Brad off the dance floor into a private room, and, well, you can watch the rest.

To watch, literally just press play to start the episode.

2 Season 1, Episode 1: Billie Remembers Working Her Way Through the Kama Sutra

In case it wasn’t already clear, Billie has a lot of sex. (Like, a lot.) She “has been contorted into at least 73 percent of the positions in the Kama Sutra,” she says. And this montage shows it all, including what looks like a wheelbarrow sex position, a variation of girl-on-top, and a lil bit of cunnilingus.

Fast forward to around 6 minutes in.

3 Season 1, Episode 1: Billie and Cooper Give Us a Glimpse of Married Sex Life

Married sex life = Banging while the kids are asleep and a sports game is on the background. It’s not at all that romantic, or passionate, or sensual, but realistic? You bet.

Fast forward to around 11 minutes in.

4 Season 1, Episode 1: Billie and Cooper Have ~ Passionate ~ Sex

Okay, now this is the sex we love to see: slow, deep, passionate, romantic, all the things. (And if it isn’t already obvious, this first episode is flooded with sex scenes, so maybe you should just straight-up masturbate to this entire episode before browsing porn.)

Fast forward to around 14 minutes in.

5 Season 1, Episode 1: Sasha Goes Down on a Musician

Ignore the grungy arcade background, but this hookup is sexy. Sasha goes down on a hot musician after his show, and makes sure to put him in his place when he tries to put his hand on her head. If that isn’t goals, I don’t know what is.

Fast forward to around 21 minutes in.

6 Season 1, Episode 1: Billie and Brad Have Sex For the First Time

Ah, yes, the build-up we had all been waiting for: Brad and Billie’s first hookup. This just so happened to take place on the rooftop of Brad’s penthouse, in a pool, while it’s thundering outside. Besides the fact that this is completely unrealistic and never going to happen to me (hi, yes, salty), this is what horny dreams are made of.

Fast forward to around 32 minutes in.

7 Season 1, Episode 1: Billie and Cooper Have Rough Sex in the Kitchen

After discovering Billie’s journal, Cooper learns that she is feeling bored with the monotony of their life together, and fantasizing about her ex. So what does he do? Bends her over the kitchen table and reminds her what he brings to the, uh, table. LOL.

Fast forward to around 37 minutes in.

8 Season 1, Episode 2: Billie and Brad Have Underwater Sex

These two make underwater sex look wayyy more enjoyable than it probably is, but hey, we love to see it.

To watch, literally just press play at the beginning of the second episode.

9 Season 1, Episode 2: Billie and Cooper Have Poolside Sex

And up next, Cooper gets his turn to bang Billie in a pool. This time, it’s at a stranger’s house in the middle of the night. Methinks there’s an exhibitionism kink coming out here …

Fast forward to around 30 minutes in.

10 Season 1, Episode 3: Billie and Brad Have Car Sex

If you associate car sex with a mediocre finger-bang in the back of your mom’s Honda Civic, you owe it to yourself to watch this scene.

To watch, literally just press play at the beginning of the third episode.

11 Season 1, Episode 3: Billie and Brad Mess Around in the Elevator

On their way to literally meet Brad’s mother, he fingers Billie in the elevator. (Yes, you read that right). Whether you’re into it or not, these words will live in your head rent-free: “You have 19 floors to come.”

Fast forward to around 17 minutes in.

12 Season 1, Episode 3: Billie Masturbates to a FaceTime of Sasha and Brad Hooking Up

Okay, let me start out by saying that recording yourself having sex with someone without their consent is never okay. It’s a huge invasion of privacy. It’s also illegal. So no, this scene does not make it into our collection of “the sexiest scenes from Sex / Life” because without consent, nothing is sexy.

That said, if you’re fast-forwarding through this series looking for ONLY sex scenes and you give zero shits about the plot, this part (without the context) will definitely get you into a horny headspace.

Fast forward to around 46 minutes.

13 Season 1, Episode 4: Sasha and Billie Switch Partners

Best friends share lots of things: fingernail polish, Cheeto puffs, clothes, and … men? Sasha and Billie pull a switcheroo on their lovers, and the boys are more than happy to play along. After all, sharing is caring.

To watch, literally just press play at the beginning of the fourth episode.

14 Season 1, Episode 4: Brad Works His Hands at a Tattoo Parlor

I mean, these two will literally get it on anywhere … including a tattoo parlor. Fair warning that this scene is maybe a little PG-13 compared to the rest, but it’s still cute, lovey, and horny, all at the same time.

Fast forward to around 14 minutes in.

15 Season 1, Episode 4: Brad and Billy Have Morning Sex

Who doesn’t love a little morning session?

Fast forward to around 28 minutes in.

16 Season 1, Episode 5: Brad and Billie Get Reaaaal Intimate

Three very important words I want you to write down, research, and repeat: coital alignment technique. No promises that it will bring you a chemistry like Billie and Brad’s, but it sure as hell will get you close.

Fast forward to around four minutes in.

17 Season 1, Episode 5: Brad and Billie Have Saucy Vacation Sex

If you’ve ever fantasized about super sexy, erotic, passionate vacation sex, it’s probably looked something like what’s going on in this scene.

Fast forward to around 29 minutes in.

18 Season 1, Episode 6: Brad and Billie Get Used to Living Together

In maybe the best sex scene of the series, Billie and Brad bang all over their place after moving in together. They do it on the couch, the kitchen table, against the wall, and more. Warning you now, you may have a sudden craving for chocolate syrup after watching this scene. (Or maybe just a craving for an Australian man to lick chocolate syrup off of you. Same difference.)

Flash forward to around four minutes in.

19 Season 1, Episode 6: Brad and Billie Role Play

If role-playing is totally your thing, you’ll love this scene where Billie and Brad flirt in front of each other with other people. Brad says it perfectly: “It’s so fucking hot watching someone else want you knowing you’re all mine.”

Fast forward to around 25 minutes in.

20 Season 1, Episode 6: Billie and Brad Hookup at a Restaurant

Just when you think these two have run out of places to mess around, they find a secluded couch in the back of a bar. All good things start with a soufflé order that will take twenty minutes to prepare.



Fast forward to around 31 minutes in.

21 Season 1, Episode 7: Billie and Cooper Take on a Sex Party

In an effort to liven things up a bit, Cooper and Billie hit up their local neighborhood’s sex party. Yes, swinger parties are absolutely a thing in the burbs, and yes, they include sex swings and jello shots.



Fast forward to around 31 minutes in.

22 Season 1, Episode 8: Billie Pictures Her Life With Brad

When I tell you that Billie and Brad get it on literally everywhere, I wasn’t kidding. It’s clear these two really, really love sexing in the water whenever they get a chance though.

To watch, literally just press play at the beginning of the eighth episode.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io