‘Sex / Life’ Season 1 Cast – Ages, Instagrams, and More

In the age where Netflix seems to run the world, it’s no surprise the streaming giant is starting to step into the more, shall we say, erotic parts of original programming. Why else do you think people are repeatedly bingeing Bridgerton, if not for the delicious sexual chemistry between Daphne and Simon? Okay, so not the point. Because we’re here to talk about the next show which is guaranteed to make you more than hot and bothered: Sex / Life, out now.

Let me give you a brief summation of what this show’s about. A young woman (Sarah Shahi), married in the ‘burbs with two adorable kids, is desperate for her single days ten years prior. I mean, she and her former boyfriend (Adam Demos) mastered 75 percent of the Kama Sutra. Um, okay. But now that she’s settled down, she’s looking for more ways to spice up her sex life. And when said ex suddenly comes back into her life? Well, she has to decide if sex is more important than the family she’s building. And trust us when we say, she’s THOROUGHLY exploring her options.

Now that we’ve got you hooked, it’s time we take a look at this cast, because we know you’re curious. Oh, and it just happens to be two of them are hooking up IRL, making this even more fun.

1 Sarah Shahi

Portrays: Billie connelly

Age: 41

Instagram: @sarahshahi

Fun fact: Sarah is a descendant of royalty. Seriously. One of her 18th-century ancestors just happened to the be the second Shah of the Qajar Dynasty in Iran.

2 Adam Demos

Portrays: Brad Simon, Billie’s ex-boyfriend

Age: 36

Instagram: @adam_demos

Fun fact: Um, the guy can not only act, but also build things! Before he got into acting, he worked for his father as a construction worker. How much hotter can this guy get?

And before we go any further, let us just take a moment to think about the fact that these two are actually together in real life … Totally not jealous. Not at all.

4 Mike Vogel

Portrays: Cooper Connelly, Billie’s husband

Age: 41

Instagram: @realmikevogel

Fun fact: Okay, Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants fans better get excited about this guy, because you might remember him for portraying Bridget’s (Blake Lively) soccer stud BF Eric.

5 Margaret Odette

Portrays: Sasha Snow, Billie’s best friend

Age: N / A

Instagram: @margaretodette

Fun fact: This woman not only acts, but supports other upcoming actors too. She is the co-founder of the GABB, an organization helping Black actors who’ve completed training at her alma mater, NYU Tisch. Oh, and she made history by being the first Black woman to play Hero in a major production of Shakespeare’s Much Ado About Nothing.

6 Jonathan Sadowski

Portrays: Devon, Cooper’s co-worker

Age: 41

Instagram: @jonathansadowski

Fun fact: She’s the Man fans, you definitely recognize this guy from his role as Antonio, Amanda Bynes’ BFF. Oh, and he’s also well known for romancing Emily Osment in the Freeform sitcom Young & Hungry.

7 Li Jun Li

Portrays: Francesca, Cooper’s new boss

Age: 37

Instagram: @lijunli

Fun fact: Okay, so this woman not only has a ton of credits under her name, but she also can sing? Glee star Matthew Morrison can probably vouch for this, as she starred alongside him in the 2008 production of South Pacific at Lincoln Center. Talk about the talent!

8 Lauren Collins

Portrays: Ms. Brenda, Billie and Cooper’s son’s teacher

Age: 3. 4

Instagram: @laurenfcollins

Fun fact: Who would’ve thought Paige Michalchuk would become a pre-school teacher? That’s right — Lauren is most recognizable for her iconic quips and fashion choices on Degrassi: The Next Generation.

