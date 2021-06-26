Sex / Life, an allegation to the sexuality of married women, comes to Netflix – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Intrelíneas

A plea in favor of the sexuality of married women with children. This is Sex / Life, the new Netflix series that premieres this Friday worldwide, a story inspired by the best-selling book 44 chapters about 4 men by the American BB Easton.

“There are many series about female sexuality, but they are always stories of single women and they end when they have children. There are no series about women who are mothers that exalt their sexuality, ”the writer tells ..

In Sex / Life the story revolves around this, the sexuality turned off after several years of marriage and how it can be revived thanks to a love triangle, the one formed by Billie Connelly (played by Sarah Shahi), her husband Cooper (Mike Vogel) and the past that she longs for and remembers in her diary, initially as a means of escape from her passions.

And is that Billie was not always a wife and mother of a house in the suburbs because, before marrying Cooper and moving to Connecticut, she was a free spirit who lived with her best friend Sasha (Margaret Odette) in New York City, where he worked and partied.

The boredom of married life with a seemingly boring and almost perfect husband leads her to write a journal and fantasize about her passionate exploits with her ex-boyfriend Brad (Adam Demos), the great love she never got over.

Billie’s marital life takes a turn after her husband finds the journal. “Will the truth about Billie’s past start a sexual revolution in her marriage or lead her down a path back to the life she thought she left behind with the man who broke her heart?” This, Netflix points out, is the unknown around which the plot revolves.

Sex / Life has eight episodes that have featured Stacy Rukeyser (UnReal) serving as executive producer. Although the series is inspired by its history, BB Easton has not participated creatively in the adaptation, according to ..

But Billie Connelly is first and foremost an interpretation of BB Easton. This child psychologist who worked in a school and who began to write her memoirs to vent. Since then, not only his marriage but his life lived a real revolution.

“When I wrote it, it was just for me. I was just writing what was happening in my life, I was just entertaining myself, “the author of” 44 chapters about 4 men “tells ..

The series, he explains, is only inspired by the book. “They took the central plot, the main story, a wife and mother who in her marriage is completely in the background and who begins to write about her passion for that boy as a way to find herself again and her husband stumbles upon this daily”.

Thus, while “what happens next in my book is funny, moving and sexy, what happens in the series is dramatic, scandalous and really tense,” says the writer.

“It is so much bigger, bolder, sexier and more dramatic than anything I could have imagined. Watching my little story turn into this great Hollywood extravaganza has been amazing and surreal. The show is fantastic and seeing it is an experience, your heart rises and you are glued to the sofa ”, adds the author.

Beyond her own outburst, 44 chapters about 4 men has meant a posteriori for the author a vindication of female sexuality after motherhood.

“Historically women have been repressed and controlled and told that their wishes are shameful or that they could be imprisoned or killed… Women’s sexuality has always been something of a source of fear. I think we are starting to see changes, but it is going to take some time and we have to take advantage of stories like this to really help us, “says Easton.

With the story, book or series, Easton also hopes that viewers will learn “that it is much easier to tell your partner what you want than to write a journal for him to find it. It is much easier to have a conversation, “he says.

