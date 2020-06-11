An intimate guide in times of covid-19 1:33

. – In its updated guidelines, the New York City Department of Health encourages people to “be creative” in order to have safer sex during the covid-19 pandemic.

While the department still urges people to stay home as much as possible and minimize contact with others, the guide says that during the pandemic people “will and should have sex.”

The guidelines were created to reduce the risk of spread of covid-19. They have been regularly updated to reflect the changing understanding of the disease.

The transmissibility of covid-19 through sex has not been closely studied.

Scientists have found the coronavirus in the stool and semen of men, even after men have begun to recover from covid-19. That means there is a chance that the virus will be sexually transmitted, but not enough is known, and some scientists think it is unlikely.

READ: Coronavirus in men’s semen, the new finding by Chinese researchers

Some researchers have suggested that while abstinence carries the lowest risk of infection, it is not a realistic option for many, and the idea that sex would be “dangerous” could have “insidious psychological effects at a time when people are especially susceptible to mental health difficulties ”, according to a study published in May.

Other coronaviruses are not easily spread through sex, according to the New York City Department of Health.

However, scientists know that it is a highly contagious respiratory disease.

Since covid-19 can be spread through saliva and breathing, the agency suggests that people want to wear a face mask or face mask while having sex.

“Make it a little spicy,” the guidelines say. “Be creative with sexual positions and physical barriers, like walls, that allow sexual contact and avoid face-to-face contact.” Or people can masturbate together and stay physically distant, the guidelines suggest.

LOOK: Government of Argentina recommends having virtual sex and “sexting” for the coronavirus

The department reminds people: “You are your safest sexual partner.” The next safest option is by consensus with an adult living in the same home. However, if there is an interest in having sex with someone outside, the guidelines recommend choosing a trusted partner to discuss your covid-19 risk factors as they would discuss condoms and other safe sex topics.

Argentina recommends virtual sex by covid-19 0:38

Keep sexual relations with a maximum of two people since “large meetings of any kind are not safe during covid-19”. If you want to “find a crowd” for sex, choose larger, more open and well-ventilated spaces, cover your face, and carry hand sanitizer.

For people looking for sex online, the department advises people to take a break from dating in person and stick to “Zoom sexy parties” or other video dating.

For those who wish to “lift” or have sex outside of their close circle of contacts, the guidelines advise monitoring symptoms and testing for covid-19 monthly or within five to seven days after the encounter. Also, take precautions when interacting with people at risk for a severe form of the disease. People over 65 or people with serious medical conditions need to be even more careful.

The agency also reminds people that having antibodies to the virus or a previous positive diagnosis does not mean that they will be immune to the disease forever. He says that people should be cautious when using the test to make a decision about who to have sex with and what kind of sex since an antibody test is not definitive proof that the person is immune.

New York is not the only local health department that encourages people to take precautions during the pandemic.

READ: Are you concerned about coronavirus while having sex? Wear a mask, says new study

The Washington guidelines place a strong emphasis on having sex only if you both feel good and have good hand and sex toy hygiene. Oregon uses cute graphics to convey the point. San Francisco advises people to limit sexual relations to “their main partner (s) or with whom they usually live and / or have sexual relations”.

And if you have to “stay physically distant from your love,” as the Austin guidelines put it, those guidelines give you creative suggestions for an evening date during the pandemic.