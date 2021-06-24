‘Sex Education’ returns to Netflix on September 17 – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Intrelíneas

Netflix presented the first images of the third season of Sex education and shows a new era of the Moordale Institute, now the students wear uniforms.

The date chosen for the premiere of the series is next September 17, when the new course will begin in which Otis is sexually active and the relationship between Eric and Adam is official.

Also, Jean is pregnant, Aimee embraces feminism, Jackson falls in love, and an audio message that seemed lost will come out. All in a new school address that seeks to increase the prestige of Moordale.

There are also new signings, Jemina Kirke, Jason Isaacs, Dua Saleh and Indra Ové are the great novelties of a cast.

But the characters played by Asa Butterfield, Gillian Anderson, Emma Mackey, Ncuti Gatwa, Connor Swindells, Aimee-Lou Wood, Kedar Williams-Stirling, Chaneil Kular, Simone Ashley, Mimi Keene, Tanya Reynolds, Mikael Persbrandt, Patricia Allison, Sami Outalbali, Anne-Marie Duff, George Robinson, Chinenye Ezeudu, and Alistair Petrie.