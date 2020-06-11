Film studios are preparing to resume film and series productions, canceled so far by the coronavirus pandemic. New security measures on set are going to make it difficult to return to normal shooting, rules that could introduce such surprising novelties as sex scenes created by CGI.

The information comes from a document by the association of film publishers that is echoed by various US media that sets the guidelines for productions to follow once they can be resumed.

The report establishes, among other measures such as the use of masks or the total absence of the public, that the “moments of close contact” must be “rewritten, eliminated or made by CGI”. In other words, if physical contact in the camera is essential, it is recommended to use digital technology to recreate it in the post-production phase. In light of this information, it appears that these new measures will lead to an increase in the budget for special effects.

The California Governor’s Office recently gave the green light for productions to begin again this Friday, June 12. The sequences made with CGI is just one of the changes in the sets, which will now have health professionals for tasks such as taking the temperature of the equipment, teams of workers in charge of disinfecting the settings.

Some Films like Avatar 2, which is being filmed in New Zealand, are preparing to resume filming.. Productions such as The Batman, The Matrix 4, Jurassic World: Dominion and the new version of Disney’s The Little Mermaid also had to stop filming in March, and are currently awaiting further instructions from the authorities.