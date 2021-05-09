‘Sex and the city’ to add 3 black women to main cast

It looks like the next reboot of ‘Sex and the city‘is undergoing a major cast shakeup.

According to recent reports, The hit series’ new season is set to add three Afro-descendant women to the cast, thus diversifying the aspect of the program.

“They are looking to hire three black women for these roles”A source mentioned to Entertainment Tonight.

The leads have yet to be announced, but it is expected that The three new characters complete the social circle of Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte.

It should be mentioned that the sequel to the hit HBO drama did not include the participation of Samantha Jones, played by Kim cattrall and apparently three new characters are needed to make up for their absence.

It only remains to see if the show can survive that omission given that Samantha is a fan favorite.

Earlier this year it was announced that the iconic series will be back. ‘Sex and the City’, through the new title ‘And Just Like That’, which will have 10 episodes, each half an hour; although the release date is still unknown.

A relevant detail that is known by Parker herself is that the return of New Yorkers will be crossed by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Obviously it will be part of the story, because that is the city in which the characters live. He will talk about how that has changed relationships once friends are gone. I have great faith that the writers will examine everything, “revealed the actress in an interview for Vanity Fair.