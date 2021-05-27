‘Sex and the City’ Revival ‘And Just Like That’ News, Date, Cast, and Spoilers

We’re five months into 2021, and let me tell you — we were ready to write the year off as an absolute train wreck. But the lovely folks at HBO Max decided to bless us with some pretty fabulous news. While rumors have always swirled about a Sex and the City reboot, the streaming service finally back in January that yes, it’s officially confirmed happening.

Here’s everything that we know about the revival so far, including who’s expected to join the show (hello, Mr. Big !!), potential plot lines, and when you can expect the episodes to hit your screens.

This content is imported from {embed-name}. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Who’s returning from the Sex and the City cast?

As of right now, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis, and Cynthia Nixon are all set to return as Carrie Bradshaw, Charlotte York, and Miranda Hobbes respectively. The big (yet totally unsurprising) news? Kim Cattrall isn’t coming back. It’s no secret she and the rest of the SATC ladies have been in a not-so-lowkey feud over the years, so it’s not a huge shock. But still, such a bummer!

I will say, Kim’s quote to The Guardian in 2019 about her life priorities is truly queen shit. “Now I don’t want to be in a situation for even an hour where I’m not enjoying myself. I want to choose who I spend time with personally and professionally. It’s my life, ”she said. Iconic.

Kim also went into detail about why she wasn’t interested in returning to her character: “I went past the finish line playing Samantha Jones because I loved Sex and the City. It was a blessing in so many ways, but after the second movie, I’d had enough. I couldn’t understand why they wouldn’t just replace me with another actress instead of wasting time bullying. No means no. “

Good for her.

Will any of Carrie’s old flames be back?

Funny you should ask. Guys and gals, prepare yourself for the biggest news of all: MR. BIG IS BACK! That’s right, everyone. Chris Noth has just confirmed he’ll be joining our favorite fashionistas, and according to Deadline, he’s apparently been in talks to join the show for quite a while. One thing to consider: There’s no guarantee if he’s just making a surprise appearance or if he’ll be in all ten episodes.

Jamie McCarthyGetty Images

“I’m thrilled to be working with Chris again on And Just Like That, “said series executive producer Michael Patrick King to Deadline.” How could we ever do a new chapter of the Sex and the City story without our Mr. Big? ”

As far as other Carrie flames, Mr. Big won’t be returning alone. In a recent interview with Page Six, a fan fave of the series announced he’s coming back for a few episodes. That’s right — John Corbett, aka our hunky furniture maker Aidan Shaw, is expected to be in a few episodes!

“I’m going to do the show,” he told the publication, but he didn’t give any further details on what his role will look like in the revival. “I think I might be in quite a few episodes. I like all those people, and they’ve been very nice to me. ”

Any new characters joining the girls?

Yes, actually! Grey’s Anatomy alum Sara Ramírez recently announced they are joining the reboot, and between you and me? I truly hope she fills the Samantha-sized void we’re all bound to feel at some point.

ANGELA WEISSGetty Images

According to Deadline, Sara will play Che Diaz, a non-binary stand-up comedian whose podcast on which Carrie is a frequent guest. The publication called Che “a big presence with a big heart.”

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

How many episodes are we getting?



Have! It sounds like it’ll be one season with 10 episodes, each running at half an hour. It looks like it’s going to be called And Just Like That…, which is a little bit confusing because they could just call it Sex and the City, but whatever. I plan on watching every single episode in one five-hour sitting. It will follow the women as they “navigate love and friendship in their 50s,” according to Variety.

Do we have a teaser trailer?

Kinda! Here’s what the cast promoted on social to announce the revival:

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Cynthia Nixon running for governor of New York and then returning to the SATC universe within three years… more queen shit.

When is the Sex and the City revival premiering?

Okay, yes, that’s the big Q. Per Variety, the show is set to go into production in late spring in New York City, assuming things are possible COVID-19-wise. That means episodes probably won’t be available / finished until late next year at the earliest, unless they really rush it. So you might have to wait until 2022. That’s a very long time! But it’ll probably be very, very worth it.

Cosmopolitan will update this story as more information becomes available.

Emma Baty Emma Baty is the Associate Entertainment Editor at Cosmopolitan who focuses on movies and TV.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io