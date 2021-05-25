Sex and the City designer won’t return to series for Emily in Paris

First we were without Samantha in the reboot, then without Mr. Big and now without Patricia. Because Emily in Paris, like Sex And The City, is a Darren Star series, he invited Field to make costumes for Emily. With the return of post-covid filming, both productions would happen at the same time and it was impossible for Field to return to the iconic series in New York.

Lily Collins in Emily In Paris. (NETFLIX)

“Not I could be in New York doing that and being in Paris doing Emily in Paris, “he told WWD. “But I told them to call my very dear friend Molly Rogers, who also worked in my store back in the day. She did Sex and the City with me from start to finish. She knew it well, so she is. My business card. dance was packed, ”he explained.

In fact, they have already released the first looks that Patricia made for the Netflix series.

Lily Collins on the set of Emily in Paris 2. (Getty Images)