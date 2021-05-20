‘Sex and the city’ adds a non-binary Latino character to its cast

Sara Ramirez, best known for her role as Dr. Callie Torres in Grey’s Anatomy, He will join the new series titled ‘And Just Like That’ from ‘Sex and the City’ and will play a non-binary character named Che Diaz.

Recently, HBO broke the news that Mexican-American actress will play a non-binary queer comedian and host a podcast in which Carrie Bradshaw, played by Sarah Jessica Parker, appears regularly.

“Everyone in the production is beyond excited that a dynamic talented actor like Sara Ramírez has joined the ‘Sex and the City’ family“Informed the producer Michael Patrick King in a statement posted on Deadline.

For her part, the actress born in Mazatlán, Sinaloa, revealed in her social networks a photograph in which you can see the cover of a script marked with the name of the reboot of the series, thus confirming his performance in it.

Last year Sara revealed that she identifies as a non-binary person. “In me is the ability to be an effeminate boy, a hammered girl, a feminine girl, a hammered boy. Everyone. None, “he wrote next to a selfie showing his new image.

This announcement about Sara’s addition to the cast comes after Parker, who is also one of the producers, called for more diversity in the upcoming 10-part series.

According to a source, he had informed Entertainment Tonight that the new season of the hit series was set to add three Afro-descendant women to the cast, thus diversifying the look of the show.

“They are looking to hire three black women for these roles,” quoted the US media.

At the beginning of this 2021, Sarah Jessica announced this new part of ‘Sex and the City’, although the release date is still unknown and it remains to be seen if she can survive the omission of Samantha Jones, played by Kim cattrall, which is a fan favorite.