Seville will host the Laureus Awards gala on May 6

04/15/2021 at 11:05 AM CEST

The awards Laureus from 2021 move to Seville, city that will host the virtual delivery of the awards on May 6.

The gala as well as the presentations and related news will be available to the world’s media and will be broadcast on Laureus’ social media platforms.

Laureus has selected Seville for this gala for collecting the essence of Spanish culture and passion. Seville also celebrates this year the fifth centenary of the first round the world starring Fernando de Magallanes and Juan Sebastián Elcano.

In this edition, marked by the health crisis, with Laureus’ focus on “Sport for Good & rdquor ;, there will be additional awards that will tell inspiring stories of those who have worked tirelessly to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

Athletes who have used their positions of influence to fight for social justice and humanitarian causes will also be highlighted..

The Laureus Family spans every continent and is an inspiring, purpose-focused network of World Sports Academy members, ambassadors, athletes, sport government bodies, federations, and public supporters – all they are committed to supporting ‘Sport for Good’.

Juan Espadas, mayor of Seville, said: “It is a great pleasure for us to join Laureus for the Laureus, 2021, especially at a time like this for the city of Seville, which celebrates the 500th anniversary of the first circumnavigation of the Earth by Fernando de Magallanes and Juan Sebastián Elcano. The expedition left Seville in 1519 and returned three years later. From that moment all the oceans and continents of the planet were connected “.