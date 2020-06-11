Thursday June 11, 2020

The team ‘Nervión’ found clarity in the second half, after a penalty kick charged through VAR, to beat Real Betis 2-0 at the restart of the Spanish tournament after the stoppage by the coronavirus. Those led by Julen Lopetegui are affirmed in the Champions area.

Just as in Germany, soccer was finally played again in Spain. With the duel between Seville and Real Betis, the ‘Iberian’ tournament resumed on the 28th and at the Ramón Sánchez Pizjuan, where the ‘Nervión’ team managed to win the victory thanks to a solid 2-0 achieved in the second half .

After an emotional minute of silence in memory of those who died of the coronavirus in Spain, the Andalusian classic began to play and quickly saw a clear dominator. Those led by Julen Lopetegui took 11 minutes to find the first risk option, with a shot by Lucas Ocampos that hit the post.

The éticos betics ’tried everything to do against their rival’s superiority, but they could do little to approach with danger the goal defended by Tomas Vaclik. The premises continued controlling the game, but without clarity before the rival goal.

It was in the complement that equality was broken. A penalty by Marc Bartra, charged after revision in the VAR, allowed Lucas Ocampos (56 ′) to open the account and begin to reflect on the scoreboard what happened on the field of play, complicating in passing Betis’ mission.

Little happened before the arrival of the second goal. At 63 ′ a cross from Ocampos himself ended in a header by Fernando, thus sentencing 2-0 in Ramón Sánchez Pizjuan. The verdiblanco box had some option to reduce the account, but did not know how to take advantage of it and regretted the defeat.

Thus, Seville reaches 50 points to assert itself in third place in the classification, while Real Betis stayed at 33 units in twelfth place, waiting for the date to end to know if it will remain there. The next day, the cast ‘Nervión’ will have to visit Levante, while the ‘betics’ will receive Grananda.

Image gallery