Seville replaces Bilbao as the venue for the Eurocup in Es

It’s official now. UEFA has decided to rule out Bilbao as one of the headquarters of the Eurocup to be held in the summer of 2021 and replace it with Seville. Therefore, Spain It will continue to play the three games of the group stage in the national territory, although it will change the Basque Country for the capital of Andalusia. The stage in which the matches will be played will be the La Cartuja Olympic Stadium, where the combined of Luis Enrique recently won Kosovo or endorsed a 6-0 for history to Germany. It has also been the field that has hosted the last two Copa de Rey finals.

The capital of Biscay did not pass the first UEFA cut-off to host the next Euro. The Bilbao City Council had ensured that San Mamés could host Eurocup matches with a maximum capacity of 25%, which meant some 13,000 spectators. However, the Royal Spanish Football Federation replied that it saw this possibility “Unfeasible due to the sanitary conditions established by the Basque Government.” This decision was the one that pushed the RFEF to look for another headquarters so that Spain could continue to have a headquarters that, finally, has been Seville.

Therefore, the 11 venues of the Eurocup are as follows: Copenhagen, Amsterdam, Baku, Seville, Bucharest, Budapest, Glasgow, Saint Petersburg, Munich, Rome and London.