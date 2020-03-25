Monchi has proven to be an expert in the French market. Get to know the best players in Ligue 1 by heart and prove it summer after summer. Diego Carlos, Ocampos or Koundé are the last examples, but there may be more in the short term. One of the soccer players that Sevilla’s sports director has been following for a long time is Maxime López, Young and promising midfielder at Olympique de Marseille.

The talented average of 22 years can consider that the time has come to take an important leap in his career and Sevilla would be a seductive option for him. Maxime López lets himself be loved by the club from Seville, while acknowledging that there have already been contacts, although so far they have not come to fruition. The French player of Spanish and Algerian descent reveals it in an interview with France Football: «There have been contacts with Sevilla, I will not lie. In January, in particular, they were very interested, but there were doubts that I would leave then. There were also contacts in the summer, but when the club rejects 15 million for you, it’s nice; they count on you ».

Has a contract until 2021

The aforementioned French media reports a Sevilla offer for Maxime López of 15 million euros that was rejected by Marseille, who claims a larger amount to let go of his promise. However, the frying pan begins to be had by the handle the player himself, since he has a contract until June 2021 and for now he is rejecting the renewal proposals, hence it is understood that he intends to change airs.

In those, next summer will be key, because it will be the last great opportunity for the French club to transfer it and make cash. But Monchi knows that in 2021 he would be free, so the idea of ​​Sevilla is to convince the young midfielder and offer some 8-10 million euros for him to Olympique de Marseille.