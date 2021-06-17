Seville, Manchester and Paris; the possible destinations of Sergio Ramos after leaving Real Madrid

The footballer Sergio Ramos would leave the Real Madrid of the Spanish League, This was announced by the board of directors when they announced that they are organizing a farewell in his honor, so the options where the Spanish defender can stop are already sounding.

Sevilla, Manchester United, City and Paris Saint Germain, are the options that sound the most to sign the Spanish central defender, who has a great career within Real Madrid and the Spanish National Team.

Also read: Mexican National Team: FIFA authorizes the change of selection to Rogelio Funes Mori

The biggest problem for those interested in getting the services of Sergio Ramos would be his salary, since he would have a salary of about 15 million euros per year, taking into account the variables and prizes in his contract.

Sergio Ramos ends his contract with Real Madrid this June 30, for which he did not decide to renew, since the defender is seeking a 3-year contract and Florentino Pérez’s board would only have offered him a 1-season agreement.

SERGIO RAMOS IS GOING ⚪ Tomorrow, Thursday, Real Madrid will organize a farewell ceremony for the Spanish defender, captain and idol of the merengue team, who will appear at a press conference today. pic.twitter.com/3jGQlLuitc – SuperL1der MX (@superlidermx) June 16, 2021

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content