“Seville in summer is for a beer, not for football”

06/15/2021 at 10:46 PM CEST

The former Spanish coach analyzed on Radio Marca the first match of Spain in the Eurocup, in which, although they were superior to Sweden, they could not go from a tie to 0. For Clemente, the factor of playing at home was counteracted by the fact that the weather experienced in La Cartuja: “I love Seville in summer to have a beer, but to play soccer is to ally with the enemy“.

Focusing on the match, he recognized the good game played by La Roja and understands that the first match is the most complicated of all: “The first match in the group stage is always complicated because it is the fear of losing and not taking excessive risks. It is the most tactical of all, there is a little fear“.

Spain tried in every possible way, but the ball didn’t want to go in: “I congratulate Luis Enrique for yesterday’s work, we already have a point“.

One of the reasons was Morata’s lack of success in front of goal, but he wanted to break a spear in his favor: “I do not understand the whistles to Morata. I’d put him back on Saturday, unless he told me he’s not feeling well. “