Seville could replace Bilbao as the venue for the European Championship

04/14/2021 at 4:42 PM CEST

That Bilbao is part of the venues in which the next edition of the Eurocup will be held, postponed last year due to the pandemic, is less and less clear. The city of Biscay did not pass the first cut made by UEFA and Seville is already knocking on the door.

The Andalusian capital hopes to be a substitute for guarantees in the event that Bilbao is not finally chosen. The Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) and the Andalusian Government have reached an agreement to make the three matches of the first phase and one of the eighth.

The agreement is between 2.5 and 3 million euros It is part of the RFEF pact for the Cup finals. All this, however, is always subject to whether or not Bilbao complies with the UEFA conditions, especially in matters of capacity.

The Basque government agreed a few days ago the conditions under which it would allow an event of such magnitude to take place, although their high demands keep away the possibility that ends up being so.

Madrid also asked to be an alternative venue but with the agreement made between RFEF and the Junta de Andalucía and taking into account that its current government has no decision-making capacity, said option was ruled out. The worst decision for Spain would be for UEFA to finally opt for some of the other venues that were left out at the time, such as Sofia (Bulgaria) or Stockholm (Sweden), if they continued with the idea of ​​being one.