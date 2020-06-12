Last night football returned in the Spanish top category after the appetizer that was the dispute of the second half between Rayo Vallecano and Albacete Balompié of LaLiga SmartBank. The victory of the Sánchez Pizjuán against Real Betis and the great duel that is to come between FC Barcelona and Real Madrid, distanced by two points at the top of the table, have a leading role.
1. Brand: “New football, old hugs”
The Madrid newspaper highlights the celebration of one of the two goals for Sevilla to beat (2-0) Real Betis, which reflects the contrast between the absence of fans but the closeness between footballers. The name of Lucas Ocampos as the protagonist, with goal and assistance, the test for Zinédine Zidane or the decision of Iker Casillas not to stand for the elections to preside over the Royal Spanish Football Federation accompany on the cover.
2. Sports World: “Plugged in!”
The Barcelona newspaper highlights the great physical moment experienced by the Catalan team, with freshness for the rest but with intensity in training, with a view to returning to LaLiga on their visit to Mallorca tomorrow. The presence of Nélson Semedo having given a negative in the Coronavirus test, the return of football in Italy with the semi-final between Juventus and AC Milan or the protagonism of Lucas Ocampos in the first league game after the break accompanied on the front page.
3. Ace: “Only the fans were missing”
The capital city highlights the incentives that the Seville derby had last night, although highlighting that it lacked the main one: the fans. The great options for Gareth Bale to start against Eibar, the threat from Javier Tebas to force players to concentrate confined if they continue to ignore the recommendations and the announcement of the World Championship of motorcycling and its 13 races accompany on the cover.
4. Sport: “Final duel”
The city of Barcelona highlights the last 11 days of LaLiga as 11 finals for FC Barcelona and Real Madrid, since the azulgrana lead the classification with only two points of margin. In this context, Quique Setién’s desire to make a full of victories and the return of Eden Hazard are mentioned as main incentives. The insistence on the name of Lautaro Martínez or the Seville victory accompany on the front page.
5. Super Sport: “Derbi at home”
The Valencian medium highlights the return of football to Mestalla with the derby between the ches and the granotas, without an audience but with a “great symbolic burden”. The question of who gets better, the clear indications that come from the Higher Sports Council in relation to crowds and the presence of fans outside the stadium or the latest images of the works of the Ciutat de Valencia accompany the cover.