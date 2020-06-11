The Andalusian derby, which opened football after the break suffered due to the health emergency caused by the coronavirus, He had several emotional moments even though it was played behind closed doors. Among them, the memory that Sevilla had with the Betico player Miki Roqué, died on June 24, 2012 from pelvic cancer.

06/11/2020 at 22:55

CEST

sport.es

If in the 16th minute, as is customary since the death of Antonio Puerta, the local player was remembered with applause through the loudspeakers, on the 26th – the number with which Roqué made himself known at Betis – the same was done to remember the Betic central (or defensive midfielder), who died at 23 years of age.

souvenir for toilets

Also, at minute 20 and through the speakers of the Sánchez Pizjuán, more applause was heard. On this occasion dedicated to health professionals who have fought the covid-19 First line. This minute was chosen to coincide numerically with the time that used to be done from the balconies during the pandemic (20 hours).

In the first half of the match between Seville and the Betis, corresponding to the 28th day of the 2019-20 League, the referee of the clash, Mateu LahozHe stopped the duel for a few minutes so that the players were hydrated. It was not that it was very hot, but this option of the regulation was used to give rest to the players, who expect matches every three days.